CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian gas to flow to Europe again via Yamal-Europe pipeline from Thursday

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian gas should flow to Europe again through the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Thursday, with entry renominations at the Mallnow border rising from zero, data on operator Gascade’s website showed on Wednesday.

Renominations, or requests to transport gas, stood at 13,521,200 KWh/h for the Thursday gas day starting at 0500 GMT, Gascade data showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and switched to reverse mode. (Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates

Two groups of migrants broke through border fences from Belarus into Poland overnight as the escalating crisis took on new, militarised dimensions with reports of violence and gunfire on the ground and Russian bombers deployed to fly overhead.Poland said the migrants were quickly identified and arrested near the village of Bialowieza, before being returned to the Belarusian border. They were carrying wire-cutting instruments, a spokesperson for the Polish border service said. Both sides accused the other of inhumane treatment of the estimated 4,000 migrants who are trying to cross the border with the European Union. The rising hostility spurred...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwh#Russian#Polish
Reuters

Russia increases gas flows to Europe, and prices fall

MOSCOW/OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia increased its flow of gas to Europe via Poland and Belarus as well as Ukraine on Wednesday, easing some of Europe's concerns about tight supplies before winter and pushing down wholesale prices. Low flows to Europe and reverse flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Wholesale gas prices ease in Europe as Russian gas flows resume

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wholesale gas prices fell in Europe on Tuesday after Russian gas flows resumed to Germany, raising hopes that Moscow is carrying out a pledge to increase supplies and ease concerns about shortages and high prices before winter. Russia started pumping gas to Germany again late...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Jacobs Pockets Two Czech Republic Nuclear Contracts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) won two new contracts to support the Czech nuclear sector with radioactive waste management services. Financial terms were not disclosed. National utility ČEZ has selected Jacobs' SIAL geopolymer encapsulation technology to safely solidify 250 metric tons of low and intermediate-level radioactive sludge at the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Macquarie and CDP win EU approval for Open Fiber acquisition

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The acquisition of broadband network company Open Fiber by Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Australian fund Macquarie has won EU regulatory approval, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday. The deal does not raise serious doubts over its...
BUSINESS
AFP

Poland blocks migrants at Belarus border, warns of 'armed' escalation

Poland said it blocked a bid by hundreds of migrants to illegally enter the country from Belarus on Monday, warning of an "armed" escalation as thousands more massed near the border. As the latest grim chapter of Europe's migrant crisis unfolded, Washington and Brussels called on Minsk to stop what they described as an orchestrated influx. NATO on Monday also hit out at Minsk, accusing the government there of using the migrants as political pawns, while the European Union called for fresh sanctions against Belarus. Brussels says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has encouraged the migrant flow in retaliation for existing EU sanctions imposed over its dismal human rights record.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Europe is offered backup plan to curb gas shortage

Europe could have a way out of a natural gas shortage if the winter is colder than usual. The very tight European gas market may find relief from the supply crunch if it taps part of the so-called cushion gas, which keeps supply pressure at storage facilities, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) said this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy