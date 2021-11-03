Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office experiencing 911 issues
MONTGOMERY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they are experiencing intermittent issues with their 911 lines. MCSO is asking people to call (518) 853-5500, (518) 736-1850, (518) 673-2554 if they have an emergency.
It is unknown when this issue will be resolved. NEWS10 will update when more information is available.
