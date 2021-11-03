CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using machine learning to predict a ground frost

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine learning can be used to forecast when a geographical region might have a ground frost, according to new work published in the International Journal of Reasoning-based Intelligent Systems. Weather forecasting for a specific phenomenon, such as frosts, is important for farmers, horticulturists, and others who need to know whether there...

