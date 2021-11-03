Historic Hotel Buckminster In Kenmore Square To Become Lab Space

BOSTON (CBS) – The historic Hotel Buckminster in Kenmore Square, which closed in March 2020, has been sold and is set to become lab space.

IQHQ, Inc. announced the acquisition on Wednesday. The company is adding the building to its already existing Fenway Center development on Brookline Ave. and Overland Street.

Hotel Buckminster is located at the triangular intersection of Brookline Ave. and Beacon Street.

The hotel’s new owners say they plan to work with the community to “bring forth an improved future for this prominent Kenmore Square site.”

“The Buckminster represents an opportunity to enhance IQHQ’s vision to develop a vibrant life science district that runs from Kenmore Square through the Fenway to the premier research, academic and medical institutes in the Longwood Medical and Academic Area,” John Bonanno, chief development officer of IQHQ said in a statement. “We are excited about the promise this central and evolving location holds to connect these prominent neighborhoods and institutions.”

The cost of the purchase was not disclosed.