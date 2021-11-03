CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Is Talk of the Metaverse Getting Out of Hand?

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Today's video focuses on recent news about the metaverse from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), until recently known as Facebook. Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. Investors should be cautious as the excitement over a metaverse continues to grow. Numerous companies have used the word "metaverse" to gain attention for the products they offer. In reality, a metaverse will not be available for several years. Investors can look at the products companies are building now to create a metaverse and determine if these products can provide near-term value to the company.
  2. A metaverse should be an open world, and unfortunately, this may not work well with Meta Platforms. A consumer currently needs to have a Facebook account and Facebook Oculus hardware to enjoy its original content, which may push some users to reject the idea of entering Facebook's metaverse. As the company develops its technology, it may also change the entry requirements.
  3. Microsoft has recently announced it will eventually give users the ability to use 3D animated characters on its video conferencing platform, Teams. Teams will also enable users to host interactive meetings, giving online sessions an in-person feel. The CEO of Microsoft has also teased plans to create a gaming metaverse.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 2, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 2, 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Is Phunware a Buy?

The potential for a tie-up with a Trump alternative to existing social media platforms was too much to resist. The value of Phunware's existing business has been completely ignored. There's a real hunger and demand for an alternative to the existing hierarchy of social media platforms as Phunware's (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About The Trade Desk Stock?

The company reported its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 8, 2021. It smashed estimates and proved that its execution risks aren't as big as investors thought. This company could continue growing massively over the next five years. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has been the company on everyone's mind after its earnings...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

EU: Google Shopping's Primo Placement Is Illegal

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. You know when you google "buy leather couch" and there, beneath the paid ads and Google Map results, you see Google Shopping's horizontal row of loveseats and sectionals that you can click on to help refine your search? Yeah, that's illegal now. Again.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Oculus#Ceo#Msft#Meta Platforms#Teams
Cartoon Brew

Digital Cities, Talking Toys: Nvidia Presents Its Vision Of The Metaverse

Nvidia is betting big on the metaverse. Or should that be the Omniverse?. At its annual GPU Technology Conference, the chip giant fleshed out the future of its Omniverse platform, which lets users develop 3d worlds and collaborate within them. The company is pitching the software as a fundamental building block in the metaverse, the concept of an interconnected virtual realm touted by the likes of Microsoft and Meta (formerly Facebook).
ELECTRONICS
investing.com

Metaverse Talk Heats Up Interest in Multiple Cryptocurrencies

USA News Group – Shortly after Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NEO: FACE), cryptocurrency investors saw the rebranding as a sign of growing acceptance of the metaverse trend. This coincided with a rising interest in altcoins and meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and its dog-faced competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw sharp rallies, causing Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) to field questions about when they’ll add more of these coins to its trading platform. As the two dogs duke it out, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ-NMS: COIN) already now supports Shiba Inu, and Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTC: HLLPF) has primary exposure to mining DOGE. Meanwhile popular theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is officially already accepting DOGE and is considering accepting SHIB as well.
MARKETS
BBC

Microsoft Teams adds 3D avatars as it lays out metaverse ambitions

Microsoft says it is adding 3D virtual avatars and environments to its Teams chat system, as part of its push towards the "metaverse". It says its "Mesh" platform will let people meet in the virtual space, with or without a virtual reality headset. Microsoft says the new features, which it...
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Nadella Embraces the Metaverse and Support for Remote Work in Ignite Talk

An Ignite keynote talk by Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, focused on the shift to "hybrid" remote work, the use of artificial intelligence and an emerging "metaverse" of digital experiences. The talk is available on demand here. The Metaverse. Microsoft defined a metaverse as "a digital space inhabited by digital representations...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
dbknews.com

Metaverse is coming, and it’s straight out of a sci-fi novel

As of last week, the company known to most as Facebook is going by a new name: Meta. Announced in a livestream on Oct. 28, the name change is the first public push on the concept that Meta has spent years and billions of dollars on, known as the metaverse.
INTERNET
Android Police

WhatsApp is now handing out cash for making UPI payments, in a bid to get people to use them

WhatsApp is not the same in every country. While the basic functionality is there for everyone around the world, some regions have exclusive features that are specifically created to make communications in that place easier. Case in point — India and Brazil support person-to-person payments through WhatsApp. The feature was first rolled out in India last year, followed by Brazil later. Over a month ago, we reported that WhatsApp users in India would soon even be eligible to earn cashback on their payments to other WhatsApp users. This feature, or rather, promotion, now seems to be rolling out to everyone.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

The Real 5G Metaverse Will Blow Facebook's Meta Out of the Water

Facebook is trying to shuck off its reputation for manipulating elections and destroying societies by becoming "Meta," the Metaverse company. We have an explainer on the metaverse, but in short, a metaverse is a persistent, open virtual- or augmented-reality platform. Metaverses have existed for decades; Second Life once had a million users. Meta, of course, wants to take that from the millions to the billions.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Here Are Mark Zuckerberg's Ambitious Plans for Building Out the Metaverse

Meta, the newly-named parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, has unveiled its plans for the next stage of the internet. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during his keynote presentation at Facebook’s Connect conference on Thursday that the company now considers itself to be “metaverse-first” and detailed its ambitious plans for building out the metaverse — a social, 3D virtual space where people from around the world can connect.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Facebook just laid out its plan to rule over the metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, took to the virtual stage for the keynote of Facebook Connect to announce a bunch of big things, like a rebranding of the overall company to Meta, and their push to create a connected ‘metaverse’ so we’ll want to leave meatspace behind. It’s doing this...
INTERNET
hot96.com

Facebook’s Zuckerberg lays out ‘metaverse’ vision at developers event

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said privacy and safety need to be built into the metaverse, as he opened the company’s annual conference on virtual and augmented reality on Thursday. Facebook continues to battle criticism over its market power, its content moderation practices and harms linked to its...
INTERNET
Slate

What Mark Zuckerberg Really Means When He Talks About the Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg and team are rebranding Facebook the company as “Meta” and refocusing it delivering an envisioned “metaverse.” At one level, this move is likely exactly what it appears to be: an attempt to reclaim attention from the company’s manifold legal, regulatory, and political crises. At the same time, it’s important to remember that Facebook/Meta is, in its DNA, the company that moves fast and breaks things. Given Zuckerberg’s unprecedented personal control of the company, his continuing creative investment in product and engineering, and the recent elevation of hardware/Oculus lead Andrew Bosworth to chief technology officer, it’s worth taking a moment to cut through the marketing speak and wonder: What the hell is a metaverse? “You can think about the metaverse as an embodied internet,” Zuckerberg recently explained, “where instead of just viewing content—you are in it.” He might as well have said, “you are it.” What happens—to an open internet, to free expression, to privacy—in that context?
BUSINESS
The Verge

Judge buys Rittenhouse lawyer’s inane argument that Apple’s pinch-to-zoom manipulates footage

As Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand to answer questions about the sequence of events before he shot and killed a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the jury was forced to watch the video evidence play out in miniature — because Rittenhouse’s defense lawyer came up with the wild notion that Apple has “artificial intelligence” that manipulates footage when you pinch-to-zoom on an iPad, and Judge Bruce Schroeder totally bought into that possibility.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hackernoon.com

Bitcoin and Altcoins: Truth #2 "Never take profits unless..."

Never take profits unless you're trading as a living, you just might fall into the trap that has doomed many in this market. Eventually, the market will get so hot and greedy, you will have to sell to avoid the inevitable bear market that follows. Until then, let your portfolio grow, otherwise you end up taking profits away from yourself, paying more taxes than you need to, and missing out on future growth.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
138K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy