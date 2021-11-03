'Keep pushing forward': Perrysburg volleyball rallying around hospitalized assistant coach

Life can change in a heartbeat, and Perrysburg assistant volleyball coach Amanda Fintel can attest to that.

Over the past three weeks, she has been a patient at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after suffering grand mal seizures on the night of Oct. 14.

An MRI scan of her head revealed a golf ball-sized tumor in the left frontal lobe of her brain, which may have begun developing within the last three years, or as long as 10 years ago.

Fintel, 29, an educator in the Perrysburg school system, is in her sixth year with the Yellow Jackets volleyball program. She has not coached since Sept. 23, when the Jackets won their Northern Lakes League contest at Napoleon.

The next day, Amanda gave birth to daughter Kate Marie, a healthy 7-pound, 4-ounce gift to her mother, and father Kyle.

Life could not have been better the next three weeks and, with Amanda's mom, Heidi Colvin-Curie in from Medina, Ohio, to babysit, Fintel felt it was time to go see her “big girls” again.

She ventured from the family’s home in Deshler to be part of the Yellow Jackets' senior-night regular-season finale against visiting rival Maumee on Oct.14. Fintel had planned to join the players and coaching staff for a celebratory dinner afterward but decided instead to return home to her “little girl,” Kate.

What has happened in the meantime has been part blur, part disbelief, part fear, and part awakening for Fintel, who the Perrysburg volleyball players still affectionately call simply “Colvin,” her maiden name.

‘I had no idea’

Fintel — who was the picture of good health before Oct. 14 — is fully aware of her current medical predicament.

During the original seizure on Oct. 14, Kyle discovered his wife unconscious and in physical distress, rolled her on her side, and called 911. Amanda was assessed by paramedics and suffered another seizure while being transported, first to Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. She ultimately wound up at Toledo Hospital, where the MRI was performed and the tumor was discovered.

“I had no idea,” Fintel said of her condition. “I was your average 29-year-old female, three weeks postpartum and just enjoying my time being a new mom. I was missing my big girls so much, and just living my life. It really has completely rocked our world.”

The part of Fintel's world that included Perrysburg volleyball began in 2016.

“In my first year of coaching here, I was kind of scrambling and trying to find new coaches, people who knew the game,” Perrysburg head coach Laura Davidson said. “Educators are nice people to have because they are on the same schedule. We got to know each other. First, she was my JV coach, and the last five years she's been my assistant coach.

“It's been the perfect match. It's been great getting to know her, and she's become one of my best friends. She knows so much about the game. I know certain things, and she knows other things.”

Beyond the coaching connection, Davidson discovered a more valuable quality in Fintel.

“Anyone that knows her in the volleyball community, in education, the teachers, she's just a nice person,” Davidson said. “She would give you the shirt off of her back. She just loves kids.”

Next step in her battle

After two anti-seizure medications seemed to have Fintel's grand mal attacks under control, in the early morning of Oct. 25 she was prepped for an open-awake craniotomy. This surgical procedure — in which a small portion of skull is penetrated in order to do a biopsy — was to be done to determine exactly what type of tumor is present.

But Fintel had another breakthrough seizure on the operating table before the surgery began, and the procedure was halted immediately.

“I can't thank ProMedica enough,” Fintel said. “They have saved my life now on multiple occasions.”

A third anti-seizure medication has been added, and Fintel must now wait for a reasonable portion of seizure-free time to pass in order to be cleared for discharge from Toledo Hospital.

She will then travel with Kyle to Medina to leave Kate with her family there, and continue with a 10-hour drive to Boston. Further testing and potential treatment have been scheduled at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

As she awaits the next step in her battle, Fintel's “big girls” await their next test.

The NLL-champion Yellow Jackets (24-1, 14-0), who are ranked No. 9 in the Ohio Division I coaches poll, have advanced to a regional for the first time since 2006, when Perrysburg reached the D-I state semifinals.

Their next step is a tough regional semifinal at Norwalk High School against state power Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (17-7), which is Ohio's No. 5-ranked D-I team. The Jaguars were state runners-up in 2017, and also reached the state final four in 2016 and 2020.

“It's cool to see the parallels between what's happening to me and my family, and their road,” Fintel said. “The team will be making the fight of their life through perseverance and support and heart on this journey, and I will be doing the same. The only difference is, I will be on an operating table, and they'll be on a volleyball court.”

Fintel has what is believed to most likely be either a Grade II oligodendroglioma or a Grade II astrocytoma.

When confirmation is made in Boston on the diagnosis, and whether or not the tumor is cancerous, surgery to remove the growth will be performed, and perhaps a course of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy will follow.

Winning for her

As she awaits the biggest challenge of her life, Fintel has stayed in daily contact with Davidson and the players. They have overwhelmed her with gift baskets and cards, and mainly just their concern and prayers.

Since finding out about their coach's health crisis, the Jackets have re-dedicated themselves to a greater effort.

They strive to keep winning for “Colvin.”

When word of Fintel's condition spread around the Toledo-area volleyball community, many other school programs reached out to express their concern and to wish her the best.

As for mom and baby, they are able to spend a couple hours of together time each day thanks to the hospital staff for allowing visits in the maternity ward area.

Fintel is not bed-ridden and has been encouraged to take short walks on the floor.

Except for daily group-text participation and Facetime sessions with the players and coaching staff, Fintel has not been able to see her team in person. With visitation restricted, only Davidson has been allowed to see her in the hospital.

But, the mutual respect and love have been continued from a distance.

“The kids love her, and they really respect her as a coach,” Davidson said. “It’s because she keeps their well-being in mind first. It's not about yelling or telling them they're not good enough. That's not the way we work here.

“We look at them as people first, and then try to make them better people and players. It's been a community effort. Our players just want to make sure that she knows that they care about her and are thinking about her. The girls just want to rally around her.”

Finding out was a shock for the players.

“My heart dropped,” senior outside hitter Julia Beer said. “I'm so close with Amanda, and I love her so much. I just want everything to be good for her. I don't want her to be hurt. It really broke my heart.

“We play each and every game for her. We think about her every single day. We never forget about her. She is somebody you can talk to. What I've learned from this is never take anything for granted. Everything is a gift in life, and you've got to keep pushing forward.”

Giana Frayer, the Jackets' junior setter, echoed Beer's reaction.

“I think it brought us closer together as a team so much more,” Frayer said. “We not only play for each other, we play for her, too. We're all, deep down, pretty scared, but we don't want to talk about it, because we don't want to scare each other. Once we found out she was going to Boston for better care, I think that lifted our spirits a little more. But it is truly terrifying, and we just want the best for her.”

The players are attempting to match Fintel's level of optimism.

“She is strong and can handle anything,” senior defensive specialist Payton Blaze said. “I think she'll be fine. She is a very positive woman, and I think she can do anything.

“She means the world to us. She's like our second mom with Laura. She is always there for us and is always our biggest supporter. We definitely want to play for her and keep her spirits high.”

In doing so, they will be honoring their coach.

“We preach family a lot in this program,” said junior libero Avery Adamski. “We are a family. The girls on the team are like my sisters, Laura is like a second mom to me, and Colvin is kind of like my aunt. I feel we are like her kids. We 110 percent all want to win for her. We want to keep advancing and make her proud.”

Life lessons

As for teaching the players life lessons, Fintel has been learning one of her own.

“I truly feel like it was kind of an awakening for me to really focus on what matters in life, and to really understand that there are bigger things at work,” she said. “I want to make sure that I am doing my part to contribute to our community and to society in a positive way. To make a powerful impact, whether it's through teaching or coaching or being a mom.

“With my faith, I want to make sure I'm doing what I need to do in order to make our community a better place. It's been quite the calling.”

Fintel realizes the challenge ahead is a daunting one.

“I would be lying if I didn't say that I have moments of weakness,” Fintel said. “However, I think that is where you really have to focus on all of the positives that have happened so far, and all of the support and prayers that have come throughout all of this.

“You have to understand that life is hard, and it is going to throw curveballs your way. It's all what you let in. If you're willing to let that fear in and take over, it will. But, I have relied on my faith more than anything, and the support and encouragement. I hope that is what [the players] take away. That they rely on each other and understand the impact that they have on each other.”