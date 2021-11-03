CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [11-3-2021]

By Praise Baltimore
Praise 106.1
Praise 106.1
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQKRh_0clJZkMc00

Need a pick-me-up? Look no further.

God’s Witness is a daily devotion by Soulblock. We’re featuring it weekly here on the Praise 106.1 website.

Soulblock reads from “Jesus Calling” by Sara Young.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Press play below. You can check out additional devotions here.

See Also: God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [10-27-2021]

See Also: God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [10-13-2021]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Comments / 0

Related
rts.edu

What if I struggle with wanting to read the Bible?

What if I struggle with wanting to read the Bible? Dr. Nate Brooks unpacks some of the obstacles Christians face when the Bible seems dry instead of living and active. All of us as Christians are going to experience times when the Bible feels dry, and that can be a scary thing for us because we know that the Bible teaches that it’s living and active. It’s sharper than any two-edged sword, able to pierce between the division of soul and spirit, joints and marrow, able to evaluate the thoughts and intentions of our heart. And so with the Bible saying that it is living, when we feel like it’s dead, that that can be unnerving for a Christian. And yet, all of us who have been believers for a while understand that there are seasons that the Bible doesn’t seem like streams of living water, but instead seems like the desert. When there are times when the Bible feels dry or dead, I think those are moments that the Lord gives us to evaluate a few things. There are three main reasons that we would understand that the Bible can feel dry to us sometimes.
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Our Righteousness Speaks to God’s Glory

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 1 Corinthians 15:26-34. How else will the world truly be convinced of God’s majesty? They will be convinced through the continuous love and works undertaken by the body of Christ!. “The last enemy to be destroyed is death. 27 For...
RELIGION
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Thursday, October 28 - Armor of God

“Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” — Ephesians 6:11. There have been many wars and battles fought throughout the course of history. There have been wars for the freedom of nations, wars to defeat evil regimes, wars over political disagreements. Physical warfare seems to be a never-ending cycle in human history, and most likely will continue. It’s hard to miss, as many nations are changed through war, and lives are often heavily affected or sometimes lost. When you are in a state of warfare, you will be sure to know it.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Park Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Focus on the unchanging God

There’s a lot of unwelcome change in our world. Moral and societal changes bother us most when we turn on our television or glance at the magazines. We’re painfully aware our kids are growing up in a world far different from the one we knew as children. And personal changes...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Press Play
TheConversationCanada

'Oh creator, it's you I now renounce': How death metal lyrics echo some Bible passages, and what it means

The other day I came across a Buzzfeed quiz that asked me: “Heavy metal lyric or bible verse?” As someone who is a PhD candidate in religious studies and loves heavy metal, I was surprised to see that I hesitated on a number of my responses. Why does heavy metal use so many biblical references and symbolisms? As I researched, I rediscovered death metal, a musical genre I used to listen to as a teen. It seems like death metal was even more fixated with religion than heavy metal. But why is this musical genre so obsessed with religious and...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Praise 106.1

Tye and Shante’ Tribbett Talks About Their Restored Marriage

Pastors Tye and Shanté Tribbett join Matt and Laurie Crouch on TBN’s Praise. The couple shares their testimony of healing after the threat of divorce, and how God used their weaknesses to make their marriage stronger than ever. Tye digs deep to talk about how he chased after fame and winning Grammy’s to the point […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Hot 107.9

Asking For A Friend: I Found Flirty Message In My Man Phone

In case you missed it, today on the show with Headkrack, Lore’l, and Angie Ange we enlisted the help of our fans to help our girl,  who said she found text messages in her boyfriends phone while trying to plan a surprise birthday party for him. Her man says the woman he was texting is […]
YOUTUBE
Praise 106.1

Community Affairs Show: Rochelle Wilson Discusses the Effects of Bullying in Her new Book “Stop Bullying Me”

October is Bullying Awareness Month and Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with author, educator, speaker, and entrepreneur, Rochelle Wilson about the Effects of Bullying. Today’s discussion include bullying statistics in schools.  Three types of Bullying includes verbal bullying, social bullying and physical bullying.  On average, 20% of students ages 12-18 experienced […]
ENTERTAINMENT
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – The Peace of God Reigns

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Colossians 3:12-17. When it feels as though the world around you is falling and crumbling, peace is life-saving. The overwhelming and all-encompassing peace of God will give us a clear mind to see and know the truth. “Therefore, as God’s...
RELIGION
Praise 106.1

Karima Shares Why She Has God To Thank For Her Redemption Story & Blessings [EXCLUSIVE]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSrA4NWBiHs Recording artist Karima, who you may remember her from the group Virtue, aka Erica’s “unofficial cousin”, stopped by Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to share her redemption story, new music, and so much more! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Just like all of […]
RELIGION
Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

254
Followers
179
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 106.1 is Baltimore's inspiration station

 http://praisebaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy