God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [11-3-2021]

What if I struggle with wanting to read the Bible? Dr. Nate Brooks unpacks some of the obstacles Christians face when the Bible seems dry instead of living and active. All of us as Christians are going to experience times when the Bible feels dry, and that can be a scary thing for us because we know that the Bible teaches that it’s living and active. It’s sharper than any two-edged sword, able to pierce between the division of soul and spirit, joints and marrow, able to evaluate the thoughts and intentions of our heart. And so with the Bible saying that it is living, when we feel like it’s dead, that that can be unnerving for a Christian. And yet, all of us who have been believers for a while understand that there are seasons that the Bible doesn’t seem like streams of living water, but instead seems like the desert. When there are times when the Bible feels dry or dead, I think those are moments that the Lord gives us to evaluate a few things. There are three main reasons that we would understand that the Bible can feel dry to us sometimes.

JACKSON, MS ・ 15 DAYS AGO