WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a missing West Monroe man. Deputies tell us they are looking for Lonnie Brown. Brown was last seen in April 2021 in the West Monroe area. He is described as a white man, 55-years-old, about 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO