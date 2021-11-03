CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshoni, WY

Shoshoni Claims Spot in 1A 9 Man Semi’s, Beating Wright

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Shoshoni Wranglers have won their last 4 games in a row by wide margins and put the pedal to the metal in their 55-0 win over Wright in the opening round of...

wyopreps.com

