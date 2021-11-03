Shoshoni Claims Spot in 1A 9 Man Semi’s, Beating Wright
The Shoshoni Wranglers have won their last 4 games in a row by wide margins and put the pedal to the metal in their 55-0 win over Wright in the opening round of...wyopreps.com
The Shoshoni Wranglers have won their last 4 games in a row by wide margins and put the pedal to the metal in their 55-0 win over Wright in the opening round of...wyopreps.com
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0