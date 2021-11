Thousands of Los Angeles and California residents are taking to social media to complain about missing checks. Checks they probably won't be ever receiving. Many of the people in Los Angeles who received relief money during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic were expecting that they would receive stimulus checks in the past few weeks. Unfortunately, the federal government's requirements for the free money were significantly more lax than California's qualifications for its Golden State Stimulus II. And many are taking their gripes to social media.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO