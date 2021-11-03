Ohio troopers seize $174K in marijuana during traffic stop

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio troopers made a large drug bust on a highway in Athens County Friday.

Troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida plates at about 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 33 for speeding. Troopers said they smelled marijuana and searched the SUV.

Inside they found 116 pounds of marijuana valued at about $174,000, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Ariel Alvarez, 44, of Michigan, was booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on charges of marijuana possession.

