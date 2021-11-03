CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio troopers seize $174K in marijuana during traffic stop

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio troopers made a large drug bust on a highway in Athens County Friday.

Troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida plates at about 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 33 for speeding. Troopers said they smelled marijuana and searched the SUV.

Boys, 12 and 13, in custody in shooting death of 14-year-old in Ohio

Inside they found 116 pounds of marijuana valued at about $174,000, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Ariel Alvarez, 44, of Michigan, was booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on charges of marijuana possession.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 6

J T Sherman
7d ago

oh thank God they got that deadly marijuana drug off the streets.🤣🤣🤣 great job Popo why don't you go after the fentanyl

Reply
10
Real Patriot
7d ago

But kids and women are getting snatched up off the streets daily and nobody is profiling vans with no windows and box trucks.

Reply
3
