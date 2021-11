Stephen Thompson says he was inspired by Glover Teixeira winning the UFC light heavyweight title at age 42 and after many ups and downs. In the main event of UFC 267, Teixeira was fighting for UFC gold for the second and possibly last time in his career as he took on Jan Blachowicz. In the lead-up to the fight, Blachowicz was a sizeable underdog and many counted him out. However, the Brazilian surprised many and pulled off the upset with a second-round submission to win the belt. For Thompson, he says seeing the ‘old man’ get the win inspired him.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO