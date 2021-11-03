This Simple Dish Is Adele's Specialty

A little less than a dozen years ago, in February 2010, Sade—the British group led by the striking Nigerian-born singer Sade Adu—debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart with Soldier of Love. It was the group’s first album since their 2000 opus Lovers Rock, released nearly a full decade earlier. And yet Soldier opened bigger than its predecessor, with a half-million in first-week sales, about 35 percent higher than the debut of Sade’s 2000 album. This was stunning, not only because Ms. Adu was then 51 years old, but also because during Sade’s decade away from recording, the music business had basically cratered. The aughts was the decade of Napster, record labels suing their own customers, the mainstreaming of digital downloads via iTunes, and the “unbundling” of the album into a la carte tracks (Spotify wasn’t in America yet and wouldn’t put the industry back in the black for about another half-decade). And yet somehow Sade—this jazzy British lounge-and-B combo, led by the Queen of Sophisti‑pop—rolled peak-CD-era sales numbers and even scored a Top 10 R&B smash with the album’s bumping title track. Industryites at the time marveled at Sade’s ability to go away for that long, come back as if the music industry’s lost decade had never happened, and find a huge, hungry audience still waiting.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO