How our positive efforts for the climate could rebound
By Rick Adams
spectrumnews1.com
7 days ago
Over the next few decades, our focus has to be tackling climate change and reducing our impact on the planet. It’s a fine balance, but our efforts to help might also hinder the progress we make. It’s called “the rebound effect,” and it’s time to take a closer look at what...
Climate change is poised to become a massive threat to all New Jerseyans and is already a deadly serious danger to the disproportionately affected patients for which we care. Our legislative leaders need to take action now to create a cleaner, healthier transportation sector — the No. 1 source of carbon pollution in New Jersey today — which would go a long way toward protecting children and vulnerable communities from the health impacts of a warming world.
It’s easy to think that climate change is something bigger than all of us, that as individuals we don’t really have the power to change it. Actually, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Each one of us is powerful and can play a part in making climate change a thing of the past instead of the future. Not convinced?
Since at least the 1960s, scientists in the United States and elsewhere have been warning about how humans have changed the climate by burning fossil fuels. The warnings were rejected by many who either didn’t believe in the science or didn’t want to make the sacrifices that would be needed.
The challenge with the COP26 Summit in Glasgow just days away is for world leaders to reach solutions that both curb greenhouse gas emissions and inspire people’s confidence that their governments are working to secure for them a more prosperous future. As one of the world’s leading centers of energy production, Texas has a stake in the outcomes at COP26 and Texans will have an important role in shaping what that future looks like.
There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised.
More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements. Speaking in a press conference...
In this new column, I'd like to offer a chance for all of us to do what we can to plant the seeds of change in our own lives.We are entering an age in which the virus of unsustainability has wrapped its toxic tentacles around our very existence. And rather than deal with this deadly scourge head on, we cast a few bones in its direction hoping it will leave us alone, happy in our consumer bliss. But we are dancing on the edge of the razor. Our scientific and engineering prowess may not defeat this virus unless humanity engages...
There’s no doubt that the sustainability conversation in fashion has come on leaps and bounds in the past three years, with brands racing to announce various eco-minded policies—whether it’s commitments to reaching net zero or the ambition to be carbon positive (meaning that companies are drawing more carbon from the atmosphere than is emitted).
During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
More than 200 scientists told the COP26 summit Thursday to take immediate action to halt global warming, warning in an open letter that some climate change impacts were "irreversible" for generations.
The central task of the Glasgow meeting is to implement the Paris Agreement, with its goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
But as negotiations enter their final days, commitments made so far could still lead to "catastrophic" warming of as much as 2.7C by 2100, according to the UN.
"We, climate scientists, stress that immediate, strong, rapid, sustained and large-scale actions are necessary," to keep warming within the Paris target, said the letter, signed by researchers across the world.
With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ATLANTA — Right now, the United Nations climate change conference is going on in Glasgow, Scotland. But critics say what is being discussed is far short of what is needed to really help cut emissions, especially with China and Russia missing. But unique technology might help. It’s called carbon capture....
Least Developed Countries (LDCs) bear the brunt of climate change, but are the least responsible for it. Private finance is currently not meeting LDCs' climate mitigation and adaptation needs. Blended finance instruments, such as the UNCDF's Build Fund, could plug the gap. After this summer, the list of destructive impacts...
Farms and ranches spreading from roads in the state of Rondônia in the Brazilian Amazon. NASA Earth ObservatoryProtecting the world's forests is crucial for combatting climate change, but agreeing on how to do so is tricky.
We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option.
Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good.
The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production.
By analyzing the energy use...
