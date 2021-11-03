CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bella Twins Talk About Why They Are Ending Total Bellas This Year

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest episode of their podcast (via Fightful), The Bella Twins spoke about their decision to end Total Bellas with the show’s sixth season, which wraps up on January 28. Here are highlights:. Nikki on the decision to stop filming: “When we were finishing up the last season,...

