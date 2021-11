The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Tuesday at the 76 gas station on New Franklin Road just before 5 a.m. Officers were told that an unknown black male wearing a black mask walked up to the clerk at the entrance of the store, pointed a handgun at him and told him to go inside the store. Once inside, the suspect made the store clerk fill a bag with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO