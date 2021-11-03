CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints’ Michael Thomas Says He’s Out For Season After Ankle Injury Setback

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 7 days ago

The hits just keep on coming for the Saints — ’cause just two days after the team lost quarterback Jameis Winston, it’s now lost Michael Thomas too. The star wide receiver — who many at one point considered the best wideout...

www.foxbangor.com

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Watch CJ Gardner-Johnson and Leonard Fournette Almost Brawl After Saints-Bucs Game

New Orleanians and Louisianians alike were forced to choose a side this past Sunday, between their beloved Saints and a son of New Orleans Leonard Fournette. Things got chippy at the end of the game between Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Fournette. They met at the end of the game and exchanged some heated words; however, Gardner-Johnson's teammates immediately came to his defense. Some of the players that came to CJ's defense included: Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and Jeff Heath among other coaches and players.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLA

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury is ‘significant’; may be out for the season, analyst says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints (5-2) got the dramatic win over the 6-2 Bucs with P.J. Williams’s pick 6 over Tom Brady to take a 36-27 lead late in the fourth quarter on Halloween, but celebrations are coming back down to earth with some saying that quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury that knocked him out of the first half may keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton says he's 'satisfied' with state of Saints QB's after Jameis Winston injury

Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury has prompted a lot of speculation that the New Orleans Saints could add another passer, but Saints coach Sean Payton isn’t interested in discussing any potential new additions. “We’re satisfied with our quarterback room,” Payton responded during Monday’s media availability session when asked if the...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Michael Thomas (ankle) announces he's out for the season

Thomas had a setback in his recovery attempt, and it's serious enough that he won't play at all in 2021. The 28-year-old was the best wide receiver in the NFL as recently as 2019, but injuries have ruined his past two seasons. It remains to be seen if the Saints will keep him around in 2022. If Thomas returns, it's also unclear who he would be catching passes from.
NFL

