After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ivy League basketball is back this fall. Here’s how the Ancient Eight teams stack up heading into the 2021-22 season. Princeton is the obvious pick based on the team's performance during the 2019-20 season. The Tigers are coming off of a season in which they had a 26-1 overall record and a 14-0 Ivy League record. In addition to their impressive record last season, they are riding a 22-game winning streak that they are hoping to extend even after a long hiatus. Additionally, the Tigers were picked as the favorite in the recent Ivy Preseason Media Poll.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO