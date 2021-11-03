VOICE OF CARING:Thanking Our First Responders

Thanking Our First Responders is a grassroots effort and 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose purpose is to support, celebrate, honor and most importantly say Thank You to our First Responders for the difficult job they do every day by putting their lives on the line to protect and enhance our city and way of life. To date, we have fed over 3000 First Responders!

LISTEN as founder Jeff Drew tells us about Thanking Our First Responders

To make a contribution, please make checks out to “Thanking Our First Responders, Inc.” 100% of all donations go towards feeding our First Responders.

Mail to:

Thanking Our First Responders, Inc.

622 Forest Court Suite #3A

St. Louis, mo. 63105