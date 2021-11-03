CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Hotel Buckminster In Kenmore Square To Become Lab Space

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – The historic Hotel Buckminster in Kenmore Square, which closed in March 2020, has been sold and is set to become lab space. IQHQ, Inc. announced the acquisition on Wednesday. The company...

IQHQ Buys Historic Kenmore Hotel For $42.5M In Latest Area Lab Play

Life sciences REIT IQHQ acquired The Hotel Buckminster in Kenmore Square for $42.5M, adding a historic property to its growing Fenway portfolio of lab projects. The hotel, which closed in March 2020, sits at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Beacon Street near several other IQHQ-owned properties. The property was sold by the Buckminster Hotel Corp., according to Suffolk County land records. IQHQ did not go into detail on its plans for the hotel.
Hotel Vernon, a historic bar in Worcester’s Kelley Square, is set to open Thursday for first time since early 2020

After more than 18 months passed since it last served $1 drafts, Hotel Vernon in Worcester is about to open its doors again. The bar located in the Canal District sandwiched between Millbury Street and the on-ramp to Interstate 290 is set to reopen on Thursday. The bar last opened in March of 2020 and has been closed as a result of the pandemic.
This Luxe New NYC-to-D.C. Bus Has ‘HoverSeats’ That Cancel 90% of Bumps

A bus trip from New York to Washington, D.C. doesn’t exactly scream luxury, but one travel startup is hoping to change that. The Jet has just launched a new upscale bus service between the two cities that it claims will bring travelers all the comforts of a private jet without the sky-high price tag. Founder and CEO Chad Scarborough said the idea arose while he was doing the intercity jaunt years ago. “I’ve done this trip hundreds of times and often thought there had to be a better way from both a comfort and cost perspective,” the native New Yorker explains. “At...
Michelle Wu Wins Historic Race To Become Next Mayor Of Boston

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top political office. Boston had previously only elected white men as mayor before Tuesday. “We are ready to meet this moment. We...
David Chipperfield Architects to Transform Historic Building in New York into a Cultural Space

David Chipperfield Architects to Transform Historic Building in New York into a Cultural Space. David Chipperfield Architects won the competition to redesign 1014 Fifth Avenue, a historic 1907 townhouse owned by the German government and used for cultural programming, into a space for meeting and dialogue. The project, titled "An Open House" and developed together with New York-based practices KARO Architects and Patarus Group, reorganizes the interior and creates the framework for cultural exchange while honouring the history of the building. Inspired by the interplay of public and private space within an ambassador's house, the project draws inspiration from the building's history as the home of the German Ambassador, with a design that balances public and private functions in establishing a new cultural institution.
Historic Gold Coast Showroom Space Trades for $45M

Fundamental Income, a Phoenix- based net lease real estate platform, purchased RH Chicago, The Gallery at the Historic Three Arts Club for $44.7 million. The Gold coast property at 1300 N. Dearborn St. was acquired subject to an in-place, long-term lease to RH (formerly Restoration Hardware). It’s the first Chicago-area...
A Gigantic Tech-Infused Mini Golf Concept Bar Has Opened In Oakbrook Center

UK-based Puttshack’s new 25,000 sq mini-golf bar is the first of many to come stateside. You don’t have to like golf to love Puttshack’s high-energy, action-packed mini-golf bars. Something about the laidback hangout booth, flashing lights, and constant influx of margaritas really make for one hole of a good time whichever way your opinion swings. If that’s the vibe you’re going for, but could use a bit of work on your short game, then you’ll want to tap into Puttshack this year.
Extranet Help: Chicago Hotel Map Facility Meeting Space Details

Extranet Help: Chicago Hotel Map Facility Meeting Space Details. Log into the Extranet using your username and password. Once you are logged in, complete these steps to update your Chicago Hotel Map Meeting Space Amenity. Make sure you are within the Partner Record view and scroll toward the bottom of...
Meyer Jabara Hotels Selected to Manage Historic New Hampshire Inn, The Wentworth

Family-owned and operated management company to honor hospitality traditions set by previous owner and cultivate new relationships among guests and the community. Danbury, CT — November 10, 2021 — Atlantic Equity Partners has selected Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) to operate its newest asset, The Wentworth: A Country Inn in Jackson, N.H. Previously owned by Fritz and Eleanor “Ellie” Koeppel for 30 years, the 59,000-square-foot nineteenth-century inn sits on 10 acres and features 61 guestrooms, an upscale farm-to-table restaurant, a piano bar/cocktail lounge, a spa, meeting rooms, wedding/event space, on-site condominium rentals and more. Family-owned and operated for 44 years, Meyer Jabara Hotels will carry on the traditions of The Wentworth for future generations to enjoy. The inn is one of the last remaining historic hotels in New England. MJH will continue to operate The Wentworth as it presently stands, with a renovation refresh planned for 2022.
GIANT Opens Fulfillment Center, New Headquarters In Philadelphia’s Eastwick Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City leaders helped cut the ribbon on the new headquarters of GIANT in Philadelphia’s Eastwick section on Monday. The new fulfillment center on Island Avenue will supply goods for GIANT Direct e-commerce. For the first time, GIANT Direct will also serve select zip codes in South Jersey. “The time has been right to invest in e-commerce centers, and this facility is quite frankly unlike anything we could have ever imagined. The pandemic certainly reaffirmed our need for this facility,” GIANT President Nicholas Bertram said. GIANT also gave a donation of 46,500 dollars to Eastwick community organizations.  
