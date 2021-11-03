Historic Hotel Buckminster In Kenmore Square To Become Lab Space

A bus trip from New York to Washington, D.C. doesn’t exactly scream luxury, but one travel startup is hoping to change that. The Jet has just launched a new upscale bus service between the two cities that it claims will bring travelers all the comforts of a private jet without the sky-high price tag. Founder and CEO Chad Scarborough said the idea arose while he was doing the intercity jaunt years ago. “I’ve done this trip hundreds of times and often thought there had to be a better way from both a comfort and cost perspective,” the native New Yorker explains. “At...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO