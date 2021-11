COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lancaster woman Cierra Chubb was hospitalized with COVID-19 in July and has finally left the hospital after 95 days. “For me personally, this has been like running a relay race and passing the baton off to myself every time. Going to the hospital which is an hour away from our home and coming back to be with Myles and my oldest daughter Eden and my two year old Langston...having to smile and move them forward. While also cry and believe that their mom was going to get better," said Cierra's husband Jamal.

