Bulls player disses the Celtics after Monday's debacle

An anonymous Bulls player described the Celtics perfectly following their debacle Monday night. In a tweet, longtime NBA reporter Jeff Goodman says a Chicago player told him the Celtics look “disconnected” on the court.

Can we sign that player up for an analyst deal right now?

There are many words that could describe the Celtics’ putrid start, but “disconnected” hits the right notes. Their two young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, don’t appear to be making anybody around them better. Marcus Smart voiced his frustration Monday, calling on Tatum and Brown to pass the ball more often.

Of course, when Tatum found Smart for an open look in the fourth quarter, he missed.

New head coach Ime Udoka talks a good game in his postgame pressers. Already, he’s called out his team’s effort and pointed to their “lack of killer instinct.” But his players aren’t responding.

The Celtics are at an apparent crossroads. Tatum is just entering the first year of his max deal, but there remain questions about his ability to lead a club. When he’s on the court without Brown, the Celtics are getting outscored by 20.4 points per 100 possessions.

It’s apparent the bad habits Celtics players developed under Brad Stevens have carried over to the Udoka era. Smart’s public criticisms indicate there’s still discord in the locker room as well.

The Celtics are a mess, and everyone can see it, especially those who are fortunate enough to play against them.