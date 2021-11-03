CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Death toll rises to 23 in Nigerian building site collapse

By CHINEDU ASADU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CH3WD_0clJXAr000
1 of 6

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of a high-rise apartment building under construction in Nigeria’s most populous city has risen to 23 with two more bodies recovered Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Nine people had been rescued by Tuesday, but no new survivors were found Wednesday. Segun Akande of the Nigerian Red Cross told The Associated Press that rescue efforts continue, but said there seemed to be little hope for those trapped in the heap of debris.

“The chances are very slim; very, very slim,” he said when asked about those still trapped.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said it was unclear how long the rescue mission would continue.

“There is no pillar in any form that is holding anything,” he said of the building’s remains. “Hope is what is in short supply,” he told families. “Hope is what we all require now.”

It’s unknown how many people could still be trapped inside the debris, but one construction worker at the scene had estimated there were about 100, leaving potentially 70 unaccounted for.

The 21-story luxury apartment building under construction toppled Monday and it took several hours for officials to launch the rescue effort. Authorities have arrested the property’s owner, according to media reports, saying that his building permit only allowed for a 15-story structure.

By the entrance of the compound, help desks were set up for people to provide names and photos of their relatives or friends who they believed were working there when the structure crumbled.

There was also a help desk for counselling and support of distraught relatives, many of whom were lined up by the roadside.

Abel Godwin traveled 722 kilometers (448 miles) from the nation’s capital, Abuja, in search of his 18-year-old son who had been employed at the site.

After arriving in Lagos at 2 a.m., he visited the government hospital where victims are being treated.

“They couldn’t allow me to check whether my son is alive or dead,” he lamented.

Dozens of family members have expressed anger and frustration over their inability to know the fate of their relatives.

The Lagos state government has set up an independent panel to determine the cause of the accident and whether the project developers had fully complied with building laws. The panel also is to examine whether there were any lapses by state regulators in overseeing the project.

“People are indeed upset, people are angry. I can assure you we are doing everything,” the governor said.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Nigerian#Lagos#Building Permit#Ap#The Nigerian Red Cross
The Independent

Death of ‘forbidden’ pet dog at Indonesia resort puts spotlight on ‘halal tourism’

An incident where a dog was left to die inside a cabbage crate in Indonesia has sparked a debate on the meaning of “halal tourism.”On 23 October, a black canine named Canon had died after it was reportedly seized by local government officials from a resort in the Aceh province, off Sumatra island in a bid to comply with sharia law.In a viral social media video, a group of police officers can be seen chasing away the dog using a piece of wood. Another officer was seen hitting the dog with a branch of a tree. Ahmad Yani, the chief...
ANIMALS
CBS Miami

Americans Urged To Return To The U.S. From Haiti Due To Continued Unrest

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Following more unrest in Haiti, Americans continue to be advised not to travel to the country if they don’t have to. According to a recent security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, the country currently has a level four “Do Not Travel” advisory citing kidnappings, crime and civil unrest. The alert says kidnappings are widespread and victims often include U.S. citizens. “Now is not the time to visit Haiti, now is not the time to visit people that you know, it isn’t worth it,” says Jennifer Blevins. Blevins flew into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Port Au Prince Tuesday...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US Embassy Postpones All Visa Appointments in Haiti

The Embassy of the United States in Haiti has announced the postponement of all visa appointments until Friday, November 12. In making the recent announcement, US officials said the Embassy remains open to services for US citizens in the country. “Please avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant as the security...
IMMIGRATION
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti Gang Leader Calls for the Overthrow of Prime Minister Henry

The leader of a federation of nine Haitian gangs is calling for the removal of Prime Minister Ariel Henry from office, adding that it could be done “at the cost of blood”. The leader of the G9 Family and Allies, Jimmy Cherizier, known as “Barbecue” told a news conference last week that the United Nations and the United States should cut ties with the government in order to help “liberate Haiti.
POLITICS
ktwb.com

Poland to increase troop numbers on Belarus border to around 10,000

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is increasing the number of troops on its border with Belarus to around 10,000, its defence minister said on Monday, as the country tries to stem a surge in migration which it blames on Minsk. Hundreds of people from places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected hackers accused of ransomware attacks resulting in 5,000 infections have been arrested as part of a global cybercrime crackdown, Europol announced Monday. The two, who were not identified by name, were arrested last week by Romanian authorities. Officials say the attacks, linked to the ransomware...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

More Than 150 Arrested in Global Crackdown on Darknet Traders: Dutch Media

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - At least 150 people have been arrested by European and U.S. authorities after a joint crackdown on traders of drugs, weapons and other illicit goods on darknet e-commerce sites, Dutch media reported Tuesday citing police agency Europol. Cash and cryptocurrency worth 26.7 million euros ($31 million)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Afghanistan hunger: 'The worst humanitarian crisis on Earth'

The UN World Food Programme is having to raise its supplies to Afghanistan to help more than 22 million people threatened with starvation, according to its executive director David Beasley. He told the BBC on Sunday that the crisis was "as bad as you possibly can imagine". Experts are predicting...
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Police arrest five people tied to ransomware group REvil

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Law enforcement agencies have arrested five people allegedly associated with the prolific ransomware group REvil, which was behind this year’s devastating cyberattacks on Kaseya Ltd and JBS SA. Romanian authorities arrested two alleged affiliates of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

645K+
Followers
345K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy