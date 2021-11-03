CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children begins this week

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday health care providers and others will begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-old children this week, now that the Pfizer coronavirus shot has received federal approval.

The vaccine will arrive in waves this week and that Minnesota providers have ordered as many doses as possible from the federal government, Walz said.

More than 500,000 children across Minnesota are now eligible for the vaccine.

“Getting our children vaccinated will help our kids be kids again,” said Walz. “Now that the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, Minnesota is ready to administer these shots quickly, efficiently, and equitably. I encourage families to make a plan to get their child vaccinated and help keep them safe.”

The state has launched a new webpage to help parents and guardians of 5- to 11-year-old children find a vaccine and answer questions they may have. The website is mn.gov/vaxforkids.

Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children’s Minnesota, called the vaccination of youngsters a “milestone moment” in the fight against COVID-19.

“As the largest pediatric provider in the state, Children’s Minnesota has seen first-hand the pandemic’s direct and indirect effect on kids. Not only can kids get seriously sick enough to require ICU care, but they’ve also had to struggle through distance learning, time away from friends, and even isolation from grandparents,” Gorelick said.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Says Recent Numbers Among Highest This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday recent COVID-19 numbers “are among the highest we’ve seen so far in 2021.” Health officials reported 4,253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 34 more deaths, one of them an Isanti resident in their 20s. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total case count to 819,239, which includes more than 8,600 reinfections. Since the pandemic began, 8,862 deaths have been attributed to the virus. COVID cases continue to rise in Minnesota. Recent numbers are among the highest we've seen so far in 2021. Sadly, the pandemic is...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
CBS Miami

Broward Begins On-Campus COVID Vaccinations At Select Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available at a dozen Broward schools a day after the School Board voted to make masks optional for all grades beginning November 20. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, vaccinations are underway for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Some parents told CBS4 they support the on-campus vaccinations. “I try to be as balanced as possible, but I am extremely pro-vaccination and I think it’s great,” parent David Levens....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WREG

Health director pleads with parents to get their kids vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the Governor versus local health agencies Wednesday as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he is preparing to sign legislation that could mean an end to most mask mandates in schools, but the Shelby County Health Director is firing back and pleading with parents to get their children vaccinated. The massive COVID-19 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
CBS Boston

Boston Parents Hope Vaccines Will Keep Kids In School

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 are popping up across Boston and the state, as some parents rush to get their kids a first dose. “I feel so good,” said Liz Mahoney of Roslindale just outside a Boston Medical Center clinic where her son Collin got his first shot. “His birthday is in a few days, so this is the best birthday present ever,” she added. Others weren’t as lucky at the Roslindale clinic, trying to walk in but finding no remaining appointments. “There is kind of an anxiety of not knowing every day if she can stay...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Colorado Vaccine Provider Sees More Coloradans Getting First COVID Shot

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado continues to trend in the wrong direction in the fight against COVID-19. The Department of Public Health and Environment reactivated crisis care for healthcare system staffing throughout the state. As the downward trend becomes more apparent, providers are seeing more Coloradans getting vaccinated. (credit: CBS) CDPHE Covid-19 vaccination data shows an increase in shots administered over the last three weeks. Dr. P.J. Parmar didn’t back down when the state threatened to take Mango Clinic’s vaccines away for only providing underserved patients in March. Eight months later, his mission is more valuable than ever. (credit: CBS) “We are still seeing a lot...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap#Mn Gov Vaxforkids#Children#Icu
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 87% Of Residents 18 And Older Have At Least One Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 844 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .02% to 3.12%. Hospitalizations decreased by 3 to 529. Of those hospitalized, 392 adults are in acute care and 133 adults are in intensive care.  Two children are in acute care and two children are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more...
MARYLAND STATE
boreal.org

Nearly 200 state health care workers withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers. The 187 health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKYT 27

8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school

WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) - Eight Maryland elementary school students say they felt ill after a fellow student gave them drug-laced edibles at recess. First responders raced to C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, after faculty learned Monday afternoon a child brought a bag of edibles, apparently THC-laced candies, to school. The child reportedly passed the candies out on the playground at recess.
MARYLAND STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJHL

Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This is most apparent in the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

645K+
Followers
345K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy