Comcast donates $25k to group home facility in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Comcast is donating $25,000 to the Centre County Youth Services Bureau in State College to benefit low-income students and families in transitional housing.

Comcast is also donating $25,000 each to the Shalom House in Harrisburg, the NEPA Youth Shelter in Scranton and HEARTH in Glenshaw. These four cities are part of Comcast’s “Lift Zone” locations where the grant funding will allow programs to purchase computer equipment, make site improvements, host career workshops and fund staff training.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing partnership we have with Comcast,” Christine Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Centre County Youth Services Bureau said. “The Lift Zone at Stormbreak has given at-risk students the resources they need to avoid learning disruptions in order to succeed and achieve their full potential.”

Comcast also provides other services to its Lift Zones across the state, including providing free WiFi access in certain locations and offering free digital skills training to students, seniors, veterans and others.

“These grants will provide additional support to four Lift Zone partners whose work helps close the digital divide for some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable families,” said Alka Patel, Vice President of External and Government Affairs for Comcast’s Keystone Region.

