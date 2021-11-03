CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline In Coverage’ Of Campus Protests

By Bilal Morris
NewsOne
NewsOne
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMj5w_0clJWgef00

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

J ournalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper ‘The Hilltop’ claim they’re being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in the past week.

For the last three weeks, students have been protesting on-campus living conditions in some of the dorms and The Hilltop has covered the organized sit-in at the Blackburn Center since its inception.

Tuesday, the publication released a statement claiming that staff writers were asked to take down stories about the protests due to “minor edits.” They were then told that all stories had to be sent to and approved by their advisor.

Reporters for the publication also alleged that although the school’s Administration wanted to cover an important student leadership meeting with school officials, they did not allow the meeting to be covered by Hilltop’s editor-in-chief. Instead, the Administration requested the managing editor and the digital media editor cover the meeting.

But Hilltop reporters say they plan to continue their steadfast and unbiased reporting from the # BlackburnTakeover protests.

“As the protest continues, The Hilltop will continue to fight for the freedom of the press,” the publication said in their statement. “We know that our rights have been infringed upon and we are currently being advised by members of the Student Press Law Center. Our one objective is rooted in our ability to accurately and unbiasedly report the facts.”

Check out the full statement here:

Using the Twitter hashtag #BlackburnTakeover, students organized a sit-in at the Blackburn Center, to bring attention to the horrid and unlivable dormitory conditions.

Students have used social media to share first-hand accounts of the issues that plagued the campus.

Photos of mold piling up in air vents and behind hanging photographs on walls were shared thousands of times on the internet. Students complained about roaches, rats and share stories of their friends being hospitalized because of mold exposure.

Chandler Robinson, a freshmen at Howard, revealed that she has personal friends who don’t have a place to live and their property was damaged beyond repair from mold exposure.  She also claimed some of her friends had to be hospitalized from coughing up blood and issues with breathing.

Howard officials recently announced that they are placing all res halls in “hyper-care,” and go above and beyond to clean HVAC systems, change filters and be exceptionally responsive to maintenance needs going forward.

SEE ALSO:

Protesting Howard University Students Take Over Campus Building Amid Unmet Demands

Howard Living Conditions Blamed On ‘Slumlordy’ Property Management Company As Dorms Placed In ‘Hypercare’

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’ From Mold Exposure In Dorms

[ione_media_gallery id="4237330" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

Student Council changes bylaws, voices support for Howard University Blackburn protest

Student Council introduced FR21-16, a resolution to support the Blackburn Takeover at Howard University and FR21-17, a proposal for a modest tuition increase to provide health insurance loan relief to low-income students at the University at Tuesday’s general body meeting. The former resolution was passed and the latter was tabled.
ADVOCACY
Hoya

Howard Students Protest Unsafe Living Conditions

Howard University students have been occupying a student center on campus for over two weeks, demanding university action regarding unsafe on-campus living conditions. Since Oct. 12, students have been occupying the inside and outside of a student center on campus, calling on the university to address safety concerns after reports of poor ventilation, mold, leaking pipes, pests and mushrooms growing from ceilings in university residence halls. Student activists are calling for an in-person town hall with Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick and other university administrators before the end of October, as well as legal and disciplinary immunity for all participants of the occupation.
PROTESTS
rwuhawksherald.com

Student protest demands change at the university

A protest against RWU’s handling of recent racial bias incidents was held on Saturday during Homecoming Weekend festivities. “It was a collective effort held by the [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] (BIPOC) students on campus,” said senior and protestor Dalton Sousa. “We have felt uncomfortable in this environment for generations, and we are not going to stand for it. We belong on this campus as much as any other student here. The protest was in response to this collective feeling of unwelcoming.”
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Protest Riot#Hilltop
WLBT

University students denounce use of Nazi symbols at protest

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jewish students on the Mississippi State University campus were shocked to see Nazi symbols displayed on campus during a small protest against COVID vaccine mandates. The board that governs Mississippi’s public universities voted Monday to require most employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after an executive...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Georgetown Voice

Howard students demand housing reform at Blackburn sit-in, continuing a legacy of protest

Howard University students are no strangers to organizing for much-needed change; this month, the university’s inadequate handling of unsafe housing conditions has forced students to publicly protest for livable space. For the last two weeks, Howard students have occupied the Armour J. Blackburn University Center, the social hub of campus,...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
Tennessee Tribune

Howard University Student Protesting Against Unsafe Dormitory Units

Since October 12th, about 50 or so students at Howard University have been encamped outside of the Blackburn University Center on campus protesting issues ranging from faculty and curriculum, to the primary concern drawing the most mainstream press—mold and mice in some of the student dormitories. For those unaware, Howard...
AGRICULTURE
defpen

Wale Opens Up About Visiting Students During Howard University’s #BlackburnTakeover Protests

For the last decade and change, Wale has been the most visible face of Hip-Hop in the nation’s capital. From “Dig Dug” in the mid-2000s to Folarin 2 in 2021, Wale has been a shining representative for what the city is and stands for. More importantly, he’s been a proponent of all Washington, D.C. sports teams, supporter of fellow Washington, D.C. acts like Fat Trel and Adé and hosted his annual New Year’s Day concert at the Fillmore Silver Spring. With all that said, it makes sense that the best-selling artist would be doing what he can to find a resolution to the concerns that many students have raised at Howard University.
SOCIETY
Chronicle

Lessons from the protests at Howard University

On October 26, the Asian Students Associations, Mi Gente, Duke Diya, the Asian American Alliance, Asian American Studies Working Group at Duke University, ASEAN and Mobilizing Asian Students Together released a letter in conjunction with DSG’s Equity and Outreach Committee calling out the administration for ignoring student concerns about the lack of accessible cultural spaces on campus and instead deciding to move the Career Center into the Bryan Center. The letter is formed on the foundation of decades-old demands for improved cultural spaces on campus—particularly for Asian, Latino, Black and Indigenous students, as well as students with disabilities. The letter is formed on the foundation of decades-old demands for improved cultural spaces on campus—particularly for Asian, Latino, Black and Indigenous students, as well as students with disabilities—just as the Howard University’s recent Live Movement was formed on decades-old demands for improved residential structures within Howard University dorms. And just like the Live Movement recognized the need for student advocacy in student spaces, the letter ended by recognizing that the “Bryan Center is a center for students, and as such, student voices and agency should be at the forefront of how this space is utilized.”
PROTESTS
wvua23.com

Alabama students protest conservative speaker visiting campus

Dozens of University of Alabama students protested an event last week in which a conservative speaker hosted an event at Hotel Capstone Nov. 3. Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk came to the University of Alabama as part of his Exposing Critical Racism Tour. Kirk hosts a self-titled radio show were he discusses political news.
ALABAMA STATE
Register Citizen

'We Will Not Leave Until Our Demands Are Met': Inside the Howard University Protests

Red, white, and blue tents filled with student protesters sit perched outside the Howard University Armour J. Blackburn Center. For almost month, demonstrators have gathered to bring attention to concerns about the health and safety of those living on campus. Complaints about housing insecurity, mold in the residence halls, and the removal of students, alumni, and faculty positions from the Board of Trustees have fueled the sit-in. This is the longest protest in the history of the institution. And though President Wayne Frederick addressed the community on Friday in his annual state of the university address — pledging that students are being heard, and concerns are being addressed — students continue to demonstrate, demanding change.
PROTESTS
Austonia

University of Austin says it's creating a new type of school that challenges censorship

A controversial college coming to Austin stirred surprised reactions when plans for the institution were announced Monday. The liberal arts school is known as The University of Austin, or UATX, and currently lacks any accreditation and a physical campus, though its headquarters are at 2112 Rio Grande St. While accreditation can take years, the school's website says their conversations with accredited partners "lead us to believe that we'll have a much shorter time frame than that."
AUSTIN, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy