CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Marion Holloway projected to be next mayor of Monroe

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOF4b_0clJWetD00

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mayor Pro Tem Marion Holloway is now projected to become the next mayor of Monroe.

The Mayor-elect will lead a community that is experiencing rapid growth. Holloway has been on the town’s council for the last four years and has been a proponent of development.

“Monroe is on the cusp of greatness,” Holloway told FOX 46. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Holloway defeated retired CMPD officer Robert Yanacsek by over 15% of the votes with all precincts reporting, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Melinda Bales projected winner in Huntersville mayoral race

Embattled councilwoman Angelia James received the least votes of the three candidates, data showed. James made headlines in September after police were called to multiple disturbances at a hotel, her home and at a hospital.

Holloway vowed to continue to push for growth in Monroe.

“The last seven buildings in downtown Monroe sold in 60 days, the last two at over asking price. So, when investors see a good opportunity, they take advantage of it and that is what we are seeing in downtown Monroe.”

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC reaches $20k settlement with Charlotte gas station over Colonial Pipeline shutdown price gouging

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The state of North Carolina reached a $20,000 settlement with the owner of a north Charlotte gas station accused of price gouging after reportedly selling gas for nearly $10 a gallon during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in May, according to Attorney General Josh Stein. Stein sued Mansa Travel Center […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, NC
Government
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Monroe, NC
Sports
City
Monroe, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Judge could issue extraordinary NC school spending order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Approaching a potential constitutional confrontation, Democratic legislators and some lawyers say there’s little choice left but for a North Carolina judge this week to take the extraordinary step of ordering $1.7 billion be spent on addressing inequities in public education. Superior Court Judge David Lee scheduled a Wednesday hearing in which […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police: Street performer attacked, robbed in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people threw a street performer to the ground and stole his tip jar in western North Carolina, police said. Asheville police are looking for the robbers who attacked the busker on Sunday afternoon, the department said in a statement. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police make 113 traffic stops, issue 163 charges in ‘speed operation’ on I-277 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police officers pulled over 113 drivers and issued 163 charges Tuesday during a “speed operation” on the Interstate 277 beltway, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police officials called the results of the operation “eye-opening.” Twenty officers took part in the speeding crackdown which saw the average violator over […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy