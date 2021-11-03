CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5-11 this weekend

By Nexstar Media Wire, Fareeha Rehman
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489FTD_0clJWd0U00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Parents can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 at Walgreens locations starting this weekend.

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. The pharmacy chain also emphasized how holiday travel could put the kids at risk of catching the virus.

Starting Wednesday, parents and legal guardians can schedule an appointment by visiting the Walgreens website or calling 1-800-Walgreens.

COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the vaccine for the younger age group, with kids getting about one-third of the dose that is given to adults and teens.

Following the FDA authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Tuesday unanimously endorsed giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the 28 million children in that 5-11 age group.

Vaccinating the kids “is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus,” President Joe Biden said after the CDC recommendation.

With the expectation that it would be approved, Pfizer had already began shipping its kid-sized doses to providers across the country.

Children are supposed to get two doses, three weeks apart, to be effective. The shots will also be administered with a smaller needle.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are not currently authorized for children.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Have COVID-19 Vaccines Caused Over 2,500 Miscarriages?

An image shared on Instagram claims there have been 2,508 miscarriages in the U.S. “as a result of” COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data “cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness,” according to its Department of Health and Human Services website. Research has not shown a link between miscarriages and COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 12

CDC to vote tomorrow on COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

This week, kids ages 5 to 11 could be eligible to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine as the authorization process for Pfizer's vaccine for that age group rolls right along. The CDC's vaccine advisors are meeting tomorrow and are expected to vote. The CDC director is then...
KIDS
Cancer Health

FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

On September 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. A clinical trial of approximately 4,700 kids in this age group showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective and no serious side effects were reported.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Kron#Covid#Cdc#Johnson Johnson
CBS News

Pediatrician on COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children is now available for kids ages 5 to 11. President Biden is calling the move "a turning point in our battle against COVID-19." Dr. Dyan Hes, the founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, joins CBSN to discuss how her practice is handling the rollout.
KIDS
CBS Chicago

Kids Ages 5 To 11 Can Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts Explain How To Prepare Kids For A Shot

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The first kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be soon going into the arms of children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer’s vaccine this week. The White House says millions of vials of Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine formulated for younger children have already begun shipping to health care providers following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization last week. The children’s vaccine will come...
KIDS
alxnow.com

Alexandria preps COVID-19 vaccine availability for kids aged 5-11

Alexandria is planning on expanding vaccine availability to children ages 5-11, while waiting on the go-ahead from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week approved the emergency authorization of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. “The Alexandria Health Department...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
verywellfamily.com

The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine is Now Approved for Kids Ages 5 to 11

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children aged 5 to 11 and will be available shortly. Children will receive a smaller dose of the vaccine, which research has shown that the shot is safe and effective in ages 5 to 11. Vaccinating children is an important step towards curbing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Pharmacies prepare to give COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kid-size COVID-19 vaccines are shipping out right now, headed to pharmacies and doctor’s offices around Jacksonville. Walgreens will begin administering the vaccine for ages 5 to 11 Saturday, Nov. 6. Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments at area Walgreens right now. CVS is making the COVID-19 vaccine available for kids ages 5 to 11 on Sunday, Nov. 7. Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments at area CVS stores right now. News4Jax went online to see when appointments are available. On the Walgreens website, there were dozens available at ten locations Saturday. On the CVS website, several open appointments at seven different locations are available starting Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Connecticut

Kids Ages 5-11 Get COVID-19 Vaccine at UConn Health

UConn Health hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Farmington on Thursday. They had openings for 50 children Thursday, 50 are available on Friday, and spots for 100 children on Saturday. Theo Sager, 7, and Felicity Sager, 5, were the first children ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated at Thursday’s...
FARMINGTON, CT
cnycentral.com

Auburn Walgreens begins scheduling vaccine appointments for kids ages 5 to 11

AUBURN, N.Y. — Walgreens has announced that they will begin scheduling appointments for children ages five to 11 to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Their announcement comes as U.S. health officials, along with the FDA and CDC advisory panel, gave their approval on Tuesday to allow the distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children.
AUBURN, NY
myklgr.com

CentraCare Now Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Ages 5-11

Beginning Nov. 8, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination series for children ages 5-11 will be available at CentraCare and Carris Health. Here are the options for the COVID-19 vaccine for your child:. Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to schedule an appointment at various CentraCare & Carris Health locations. Receive the...
KIDS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy