San Francisco, CA

Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5-11 this weekend

By Fareeha Rehman, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Parents can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 at Walgreens locations starting this weekend.

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. The pharmacy chain also emphasized how holiday travel could put the kids at risk of catching the virus.

Starting Wednesday, parents and legal guardians can schedule an appointment by visiting the Walgreens website or calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the vaccine for the younger age group, with kids getting about one-third of the dose that is given to adults and teens.

Following the FDA authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Tuesday unanimously endorsed giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the 28 million children in that 5-11 age group.

Vaccinating the kids “is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus,” President Joe Biden said after the CDC recommendation.

With the expectation that it would be approved, Pfizer had already began shipping its kid-sized doses to providers across the country.

Children are supposed to get two doses, three weeks apart, to be effective. The shots will also be administered with a smaller needle.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are not currently authorized for children.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Deaconess Henderson Hospital awarded first-ever ‘A’ rating

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In a first-ever achievement for the hospital, Deaconess Henderson received an ‘A’ rating in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The safety grade is considered a national distinction recognizing hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital setting. “This ‘A’ is the much-anticipated recognition that the […]
