Chicago Police Officer Fatally Shoots Her Cop Husband in Argument at Home, Authorities Say

Back in September, a 16-year-old Texas driver intentionally spewed a thick cloud of exhaust fumes at a group of cyclists before mowing down six of them—then, after being questioned by police, he was let go. The case caused outrage in the cycling community, particularly after the Waller County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the unnamed teen has unspecified connections to city officials. However, on Monday, the DA’s office finally announced the driver would be charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In a statement, the DA’s office said the teen had voluntarily surrendered himself and will be held in custody ahead of a court appearance. The office previously admitted the case was “not handled appropriately” by investigators but denied that the kid’s connections to city officials affected the investigation. A witness said the teen antagonized the cyclists by “rolling coal” or blowing exhaust smoke at them on Sept. 25, before hitting six with his pickup truck. Three of them were seriously hurt, according to the victims’ lawyer.

