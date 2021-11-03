CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Officer Fatally Shoots Her Cop Husband in Argument at Home, Authorities Say

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An off-duty police officer was shot in the chest and killed by another off-duty officer during an argument in the Chicago home they...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Arrested for Setting Fire to Pulse Nightclub Memorial

The Orlando Fire Department announced the arrest of a man accused of setting a Pulse nightclub shooting memorial on fire. Mark Henson, 64, was charged on Tuesday with felony criminal mischief in connection with the fire. Just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, according to surveillance footage released by the onePULSE Foundation over the weekend, a figure in a wheelchair approached the memorial, setting fire to mementos and flowers pinned to its Offering Wall.
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

Adoptive Parents of Missing Hawaii 6-Year-Old Arrested for Murder

When Isaac and Lehua Kalua reported their adoptive daughter, 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel,” missing in the Waimanalo area of Honolulu on Sept. 13, a frantic search was launched. Now, nearly two months later, authorities say most of the information the parents gave them is untrue—and the couple has been been arrested for second-degree murder. Authorities believe Isabella was killed sometime in August. Her body has never been found, and her parents are being held without bail, Rade Vadic, Honolulu’s interim police chief, told reporters. “Unfortunately what began as a search for a missing girl turned into a murder investigation,” he said.
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Cop Who Refused Vax Dies of COVID While on Leave

A San Francisco police officer placed on leave for failing to obey a vaccination mandate has died less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Officer Jack Nyce, 46, died on Saturday after being diagnosed with coronavirus last Tuesday. He died the same day he was hospitalized, his wife said. A 17-year veteran of the department, Nyce “leaves a void that will be difficult to fill,” the San Francisco Police Officers Association said in a statement. An official with the Association confirmed Nyce was one of 41 officers put on a 30-day administrative leave after missing the city’s deadline for inoculation. Any officers in the city who still refuse to comply with the mandate by Nov. 13 will be put on unpaid leave.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Police Officer Walks Free After Mistakenly Killing Colorado Man Who Stopped Active Shooter

An Arvada police officer will be let off scot-free after accidentally shooting and killing a man who stopped an active shooter in Olde Town Arvada this summer, reports the Denver Post. In a new conference on Monday, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said the officer who shot “good Samaritan” 40-year-old Johnny Hurley was legally justified in his fatal mistake and would not face criminal charges because the officer had thought he was firing at the active shooter.
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Travis Scott’s Attorney Decries ‘Finger-Pointing,’ Points Finger Straight at Houston Police

Travis Scott’s attorney denounced “multiple finger-pointing” amid the fallout from last Friday’s deadly Astroworld concert then pointed his own finger at the Houston Police Department in a statement issued late Wednesday night. Edwin F. McPherson wrote on behalf of the rapper, “There has been multiple finger-pointing [sic], much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and backtracked from original statements.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-MMA Fighter Who Punched a Cop on Jan. 6 Gets Biggest Sentence Yet

Scott Fairlamb has become the first U.S. Capitol rioter to be sentenced for violence against law enforcement, receiving a prison term of 41 months. The New Jersey ex-MMA fighter, who punched a Capitol cop in the face, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and obstructing an official proceeding. His sentence, three months shorter than the one federal prosecutors had sought, is the longest received by a rioter yet.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Release Update on Missing 5-Year-Old Girl After ‘Uptick in Misinformation’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
TheDailyBeast

2 Ex-Cops Convicted of Murder After Tasering Man More Than 50 Times

Two former police officers in Oklahoma were convicted of second-degree murder after they used their Tasers on an unarmed man more than 50 times in 2019. The man, Jared Lakey, became unresponsive shortly after and died two days later. Court documents called the officers’ use of stun guns a “substantial factor” in the 28-year-old’s death and prosecutors said the officers deployed them in a “dangerous and unnecessary” way. A jury also found Brandon Dingman, 35, and Joshua Taylor, 27, guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and recommended 10 years in prison for both men. They are due to be sentenced early next month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Chicago Fire Department#Nbc Chicago
TheDailyBeast

Well-Connected Teen Who Mowed Down Six Cyclists After Blowing Exhaust Fumes at Them Finally Charged

Back in September, a 16-year-old Texas driver intentionally spewed a thick cloud of exhaust fumes at a group of cyclists before mowing down six of them—then, after being questioned by police, he was let go. The case caused outrage in the cycling community, particularly after the Waller County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the unnamed teen has unspecified connections to city officials. However, on Monday, the DA’s office finally announced the driver would be charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In a statement, the DA’s office said the teen had voluntarily surrendered himself and will be held in custody ahead of a court appearance. The office previously admitted the case was “not handled appropriately” by investigators but denied that the kid’s connections to city officials affected the investigation. A witness said the teen antagonized the cyclists by “rolling coal” or blowing exhaust smoke at them on Sept. 25, before hitting six with his pickup truck. Three of them were seriously hurt, according to the victims’ lawyer.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Henry Ruggs Charged With Four Felonies for Deadly 156 MPH Crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs won’t be catching passes any time soon. Ruggs, 22, was charged with four felonies Wednesday in connection with a deadly car crash last week. He is charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial harm and two counts of reckless driving, a felony in Nevada if death or injury should follow. Ruggs has not yet entered a plea. He’s also charged with possessing a firearm while under the influence, a misdemeanor. Ruggs, who wore a neck brace as he was wheeled into the courtroom, was driving 156 miles per hour with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to authorities. The crash killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Ruggs’ girlfriend Kiara Washington, who was riding in the passenger seat.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Travis Scott Sued by 9-Year-Old Boy on Life Support

Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the deadly Astroworld music festival, is suing Travis Scott and the festival’s producer, Live Nation, for the life-threatening injuries he suffered. Ben Crump, famed civil rights attorney, filed the lawsuit on behalf of 9-year-old Ezra, who was “trampled nearly to death” when he fell from his father’s shoulders as the crowd crushed the pair. Crump alleges Ezra was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” to the point where he remains in a medically induced coma on life support. The injuries, which include damage to his liver, kidney, and brain, will likely diminish his “ability to grow and thrive,” according to the lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim in Coma After Being ‘Trampled Really Badly’

A 9-year-old who was crushed and trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival on Friday is fighting for his life in the hospital, ABC13 reports. Ezra Blount, who attended the festival with his father, suffered major organ damage and was in a medically induced coma as of Monday, according to ABC13. A woman identifying herself as Blount’s “aunty” wrote on Instagram the child had “damage and trauma to his liver his kidneys brain heart and lungs.”
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TheDailyBeast

Turpin Sisters Rescued From California ‘House of Horrors’ Give First Interview

Two of the 13 Turpin siblings rescued from a filthy California house in 2018 have given an interview for the first time. One of the captive sisters, Jordan, said of their home environment, “The only word I know to call it is ‘hell.’” The interview with Diane Sawyer is part of an upcoming special, “Escape from a House of Horror,” on the Turpin’s household and the children’s liberation, Body camera footage shows two of the children shackled to their bed as police entered the home. The Turpin parents, David and Louise, are serving prison sentences of 25 to life after pleading guilty to 14 counts of torture. Jordan’s sister, unidentified in the interview, said, “Mother, she choked me and I literally thought I was going to die.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy