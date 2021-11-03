CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Aspirin Lower Blood Pressure?

By Jenna Demmer
Health Digest
Health Digest
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not all NSAIDs increase a person's risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. Aspirin has none of these side...

spring.org.uk

The Mental Attitude That Reduces Blood Pressure

Controlling blood pressure is one of the keys to reducing the risk of stroke. Thinking positive is linked to lower blood pressure in stroke survivors, research finds. People who believe they can protect themselves from another stroke are better able to control their blood pressure. The link is particularly strong...
MENTAL HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Losartan High Blood Pressure Medication Now Recalled

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4′-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1′-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
HEALTH
Sentinel

How Ibuprofen Affects Blood Pressure

Ibuprofen is the drug most used all over the world to combat pain and fever due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory. This will make it a good medicine for our health, but is it also beneficial for people who have high blood pressure ?. Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that...
HEALTH
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Can drugs for high blood pressure cause gum and kidney problems?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I know you are not a dentist, but I have a question connected to high blood pressure, which I’ve had for 20 years. I am 75, in fairly good health and have gingivitis. For high blood pressure, my doctor took me off amlodipine 5 mg and prescribed a different calcium channel blocker, nifedipine. After four months, my gums became very puffy and were extremely red in some areas. A dental specialist diagnosed the gum problem as being caused by the nifedipine. I was advised to go off it ASAP.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Knowridge Science Report

Over-the-counter pain relievers may harm your blood pressure

In a new study from the American Heart Association, researchers found while nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure (HBP), only 29% think over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers may raise blood pressure. According to the American Heart Association’s 2017 Guideline for the Prevention, Detection, Evaluation and Management of High...
HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

Most Adults Are Unaware of This Drug’s Blood Pressure Danger

Just 29% of U.S. adults are aware that taking over-the-counter pain relievers can raise their blood pressure, a survey commissioned by the American Heart Association has found. To makes matters worse, just 53% of those diagnosed with high blood pressure check with their doctor before taking this type of medicine.
HEALTH
UPI News

Study: Antidepressant, painkiller combo may raise risk for bleeding

Antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, are a mainstay of depression treatment, but a new study warns that taking common painkillers alongside SSRIs may raise the chances for intestinal bleeding. In a review of 10 published studies involving 6,000 patients, researchers found that those taking SSRIs -- such...
HEALTH
Next Avenue

Is Taking Baby Aspirin Still Safe?

New draft recommendations offer guidance on who should (and shouldn't) be taking a low-dose aspirin to prevent a heart attack. Do you, or someone you love, swallow a baby aspirin (81 mg/day) every morning in hopes of preventing a heart attack or stroke? If so, you are not alone. A 2019 National Institutes of Health (NIH) survey found that about 29 million Americans without cardiovascular disease currently take a daily aspirin, many of them without their doctor's advice.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

If you have high blood pressure, eat some yogurt

In a recent study published in the International Dairy Journal, researchers found yogurt consumption can help lower blood pressure in older adults with elevated levels. The study is from the University of Maine and elsewhere. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, and high blood pressure is a leading...
HEALTH
