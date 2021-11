At this point in her career, “Lady” feels too informal a title for someone of Gaga’s cultural stature. “Queen” or “Goddess” feels more apt for the Oscar-winning superstar, and it’s never been more apparent than in her jaw-dropping duel covers in the latest issues of both British Vogue and Vogue Italia. With the magazine releases timed to correspond with Gaga’s new movie, the highly-anticipated biopic, House of Gucci, the fashion-filled photos shot by the legendary Steven Meisel take on new significance. Even Lady Gaga’s hair and makeup seem even more intentional than usual — the spreads feel like a fusion of Gaga the modern American popstar and Gaga as an ‘80s-era Patrizia Reggiani, her character in the upcoming film. Masterfully styled by British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, the double covers feel delightfully meta in a way only Gaga can truly nail.

