CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to hear arguments in major gun rights case

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Erx6K_0clJVbHF00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather.

The case before the court Wednesday centers on New York’s restrictive gun permit law and whether limits the state has placed on carrying a gun in public violate the Second Amendment.

McDonald’s CEO sparks backlash after saying slain kids’ parents ‘failed’ them

Gun rights advocates including the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association and two private citizens challenging the law hope that the court with a 6-3 conservative majority is poised to side with them. They want the court to say the New York law is too restrictive, which could call into question similar laws in other states. Such a ruling could dramatically increase the number of people eligible to carry firearms as they go about their daily lives.

The court last issued major gun rights decisions in 2008 and 2010. Those decisions established a nationwide right to keep a gun at home for self-defense. The question for the court now has to do with carrying a gun in public for self-defense.

In most of the country gun owners have little difficulty legally carrying their weapons when they go out. But about half a dozen states, including populous California and several Eastern states, restrict the carrying of guns to those who can demonstrate a particular need for doing so. The justices could decide whether those laws, known as “may issue” laws, can stand.

Mayoral wins by Wu, Pureval mark milestone for Asian Americans

The arguments come as gun violence has surged. Gun control groups say if a high court ruling requires states to drop restrictions, the result will be more violence. Gun rights groups, meanwhile, say the risk of a confrontation is precisely why they have a right to be armed for self-defense.

The New York law the court is reviewing has been in place since 1913 and says that to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense, a person applying for a license has to demonstrate “proper cause,” an actual need to carry the weapon. Applicants who get a license are either issued an unrestricted license, which gives them broad ability to carry a weapon in public, or a restricted license allowing them to carry a gun in certain circumstances. Those circumstances include for hunting or target shooting, when traveling for work or when in backcountry areas.

New York says if the Supreme Court sides with the challengers to the law it would have “devastating consequences for public safety,” invalidate longstanding laws like New York’s and jeopardize firearm restrictions that states and the federal government have in place where people gather, from airports to schools.

Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021

The Biden administration, which is urging the justices to uphold New York’s law, says California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have similar laws that could be affected by a ruling from the court. Connecticut and Delaware also have “may issue” laws, though they are somewhat different.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Did police violate Black teens rights by finger-printing them despite no charges? Michigan Supreme Court hears case

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police violated two Black teens’ constitutional rights against unreasonable search and seizure by taking their photographs and fingerprints despite no charges being filed, an ACLU attorney told the state Supreme Court. An attorney for the Police Department said officers had reasonable suspicion to stop...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Beast

How the Christian Right Took Over the Supreme Court

There are Supreme Court commentators, and then there’s Linda Greenhouse. No one else has Greenhouse’s talent for explaining the significance of the court’s decisions, not to mention her access to seemingly everyone in Washington, D.C., and her sheer talent as a writer. For decades, she has been a familiar face at Supreme Court arguments—think Anna Wintour at Fashion Week or Spike Lee at Knicks games—writing over 2,800 articles for The New York Times and lately writing and lecturing at Yale Law School.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Rights#State Supreme Court#Ap#The Supreme Court#Mcdonald#Eastern#Asian Americans
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Disappoints Puerto Rico in Supreme Court Benefits Case

Justice Department to defend law excluding those in Puerto Rico from SSI benefits. Then-candidate Biden critical of Trump administration’s appeal. The Justice Department will defend the government’s decision not to extend certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, in a move that civil rights groups say goes against promises Joe Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
LABOR ISSUES
wtaq.com

U.S. Supreme Court hears a condemned murderer’s religious request

(Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday were set to hear a bid by a man sentenced to death in Texas for a fatal 2004 stabbing outside a convenience store to have his pastor lay hands on him during his execution in a case testing how far states must go to accommodate religious requests by condemned inmates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Starbucks
KREX

High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KREX

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
arcamax.com

Supreme Court grapples with religious rights in execution chamber

The U.S. Supreme Court grappled with the religious rights of death-row inmates in the execution chamber, as the justices weighed a request by a Texas prisoner to have his Baptist pastor pray aloud and place his hands on the man during the lethal injection. Hearing arguments in Washington, the justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Supreme Court mulls religion on death row

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - God's ways are often mysterious, and so Jan Trujillo doesn't spend much time wondering why she and other members of Second Baptist Church were called to minister to the men of Texas's death row. "We could do something different. Yeah, of course we could," she said...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy