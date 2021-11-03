CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Olszewski presents American Rescue Plan Act spending proposal for Baltimore County, to hold public input meetings

By Chris Montcalmo
TOWSON. MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced spending proposals for Baltimore County’s $160.7 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, which advance a broad range of innovative, equity-focused efforts in addition to ongoing pandemic response needs.

  • Officials will utilize approximately $80 million in funds to support Baltimore County’s ongoing public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Baltimore County is proposing approximately $60 million for various programs to ensure an equitable recovery for all residents and businesses based on previous public input and the work of the County’s Economic Recovery Subcabinet.
  • Baltimore County has reserved approximately $20 million in funds for a second round of proposals based on future public input.

“Baltimore County is ready to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity though our proposed recovery plan, which provides a bold, equitable roadmap to address the needs of families, workers, and businesses for years to come,” Olszewski said. “We are grateful for all who have already shared their priorities as we crafted this ambitious vision and we look forward to hearing from additional community members to ensure Baltimore County emerges from this crisis stronger than ever before.”

About The American Rescue Plan Act

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, signed into law by Joe Biden in March 2021, provided Baltimore County with $160,706,923 to support the County’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative impacts on businesses, families, and communities.

These funds must be fully committed by December 31, 2024.

Baltimore County’s Economic Recovery Subcabinet

To ensure Baltimore County maximizes the potential of this one-time funding to support long-term recovery, Olszewski formed the Economic Recovery Subcabinet to develop a holistic countywide plan that incorporates the needs of families, workers, and businesses.

Comprised of department and programmatic leaders across Baltimore County government, the Subcabinet held multiple public listening forums with community stakeholders and examined nationwide best practices as they developed recommendations.

Proposed Funding Highlights

Baltimore County’s $60 million phase one ARP spending proposal provides funding for a number of key projects focused economic revitalization, community supports, public health and safety, and more.

The proposal is focused on providing support to underserved communities and ensuring an equitable, sustainable and robust recovery across Baltimore County.
Highlights include:

  • $16 million to expand housing supports and create a Local Housing Trust Fund to support the ongoing development and preservation of affordable housing.
  • Over $6 million to support solid waste diversion and increase recycling and composting.
  • $3 million to support Baltimore County’s multi-departmental place-based recovery initiative in the Essex community .
  • Nearly $4 million to support small businesses and Baltimore County tourism.
  • Over $2 million to support childcare providers across Baltimore County.
  • Over $2 million for behavioral health supports, including expanded crisis response and providing trauma informed care training for Baltimore County employees.
  • Nearly $2 million to fund college tuition grants for students at Historically Black Colleges or Universities in Maryland in order to create a pipeline for BCPS teachers.

Details of the complete list of proposed funding programs are available online .

Olszewski to Host Two Public Input Meetings, Releases Online Survey

To ensure community members will be able to share their feedback, ideas and priorities regarding the finding proposals, the Olszewski administration will host two virtual public input meetings:

  • Wednesday, November 10; 6:00 p.m.
  • Monday, November 29; 6:00 p.m.

Additional details regarding these virtual public input meetings will be available online at baltimorecountymd.gov/arp .

Residents can also submit feedback and sign up to testify during the input meetings by emailing townhall@baltimorecountymd.gov .

Additionally, Baltimore County officials on Wednesday released a survey allowing residents to provide additional input throughout the County’s ARP process.

Additional information about Baltimore County’s plans for ARP funds, including the planned community input meetings, can be found online at baltimorecountymd.gov/arp .

Additional information regarding eligible use of ARP funds, fact sheets, and other information, can be found at U.S. Department of Treasury’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) .

