Vampire Hunter D Novels Get English Audiobook Releases

The story centers on two boys named Rōma and Toto. The boys meet when Rōma moves from Tokyo to the countryside, which he cannot grow accustomed to. But when he meets Toto, they become a duo, naming themselves "Don Glees." Eventually, Toto was supposed to move out to Tokyo for school, but on the summer of their first year of high school, they meet Drop, a new addition to Don Glees, who invites them to "view the world from above." When Rōma and Toto follow Drop, they become involved in a forest fire that gets blamed on them, and go off in search of a missing drone that has evidence of their innocence. A small incident becomes an important, life-changing journey that culminates in Iceland.

