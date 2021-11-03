CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Vampire Hunter D Novels Get English Audiobook Releases

By Tomo Kitaoka Launches New Manga
Anime News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1st volume will release on December 15, 2nd volume on January 26, 3rd volume on February 24. Graphic Audio describes the first volume of the novel:. 12,090 A.D. It is a dark time for the world. Humanity is just crawling out from under three hundred years of domination by the race...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
theyoungfolks.com

November 2021 New Book Releases: Graphic novels and lush fantasy

This month is chock full of amazing graphic novels to enjoy–from graphic memoirs to comforting fantasy. There’s also a few bittersweet conclusions (Our Violent Ends?) and many highly anticipated new book releases. There’s so much to enjoy this month for every taste and mood! So get ready to put a lot of books on hold at your library or save some extra cash for your favorite bookstore–these books are worth it!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Anime News Network

The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Briefly Listed With 2nd Series

The anime premiered in Japan on October 4, and is currently airing. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Funimation, Crunchyroll Add Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale Film

The Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale film opened in Japan in February 2017, and sold about 308,376 tickets for 425,762,760 yen (about US$3.76 million) in its opening weekend. The film was the first anime film to rank #1 in both weekend attendance and weekend box office receipt totals since Makoto Shinkai's your name. The film has screened on over 7,500 screens in 27 countries worldwide.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Yoshitaka Amano
thechronicle-news.com

Trinidad author Kim Krisco releases latest novel

Those of you who have followed the rising star of Trinidad’s own Kim Krisco will, no doubt, not be a bit surprised to see that he has launched yet another book in his Sherlock Holmes series of masterfully woven novels. In his first book, Sherlock Holmes — The Golden Years,...
TRINIDAD, CO
Anime News Network

Funimation Streams My Senpai is Annoying Anime's English Dub

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub. Domonique French is the ADR engineer, and Nathanael Harrison is the mix engineer. Jessica Cavanagh is writing the English script, and Emily Neves is supervising. Benjamin Tehrani is handling ADR prep. The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels (and on...
COMICS
Keene Sentinel

Writer releases seventh mystery novel

Mystery author and Brattleboro resident Lynne Kennedy has announced the release of her latest and seventh mystery novel: “The Tree of Lost Secrets.” Spanning three centuries, this historical mystery is a journey into the past with the help of a magical old maple tree, according to a news release about the book.
KEENE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Hunter D#Vampires#Audiobook#Dvd#Japanese#Final Fantasy#Dark Horse Comics#Sentai Filmworks#Ova#Discotek Media#Blu Ray Disc#Digital Manga Inc#Graphic Audio#Twitter
Anime News Network

Yuri Hub Offers English-Translated Manga by Ayu Inui

The Yuri Hub yuri manga service announced last week that it is offering English-translated manga, with manga by authors Ayu Inui and Namaniku available on the service. The service currently offers two paid subscriptions for Inui's manga works. The currently available manga by Inui include "Room for Honeys," "I'm Sorry...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Takumi Yanai's Walhalla Novel Gets Manga Starting on November 12

The December issue of Coamix's Comic Zenon magazine revealed on October 25 that Takumi Yanai's Walhalla novel is getting a manga adaptation. The manga will premiere on the Comic Zenon website on November 12. Kakeru Yagami is drawing the manga, based on Yoshimoto's original character designs. Sekai Project released the...
COMICS
Anime News Network

She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Anime's Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Hirotsugu Ryusen's She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man (Kenja no Deshi o Nanoru Kenja) light novel series unveiled the third promotional video and third key visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Ready Set Go!!" by Asaka, and also reveals the anime's ending theme song "Ambitious" by Erabareshi. The video also reveals new cast members and staff for the anime.
COMICS
Anime News Network

'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Anime Film Reveals More Cast, February 18 Opening

The film's previously announced cast members include:. The story centers on two boys named Rōma and Toto. The boys meet when Rōma moves from Tokyo to the countryside, which he cannot grow accustomed to. But when he meets Toto, they become a duo, naming themselves "Don Glees." Eventually, Toto was supposed to move out to Tokyo for school, but on the summer of their first year of high school, they meet Drop, a new addition to Don Glees, who invites them to "view the world from above." When Rōma and Toto follow Drop, they become involved in a forest fire that gets blamed on them, and go off in search of a missing drone that has evidence of their innocence. A small incident becomes an important, life-changing journey that culminates in Iceland.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Japan
Anime News Network

Crunchyroll Streams Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly Anime With English Dub

Anime streams in Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Middle East, CIS. The Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly anime premiered on Tokyo MX on April 12. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in April. The anime is also streaming on YouTube in Japanese without English subtitles. Crunchyroll describes the story:. GLOOMY is Pity's pet...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Love After World Domination Anime Casts M.A.O, Chinami Hashimoto

The official website for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu's Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de (Love After World Domination) manga revealed two new cast members on Friday. M.A.O as Hellko, Desumi's beloved cat. Chinami Hashimoto as Urami Magahara, Desumi's introverted little sister. The show's previously...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Discotek Releases Ninja Senshi Tobikage, Detective Conan: Sunflowers of Inferno, Appleseed, More on BD on January 25

Also: Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love, KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple season 2. The Ninja Senshi Tobikage (Ninja Robot) release will include all 43 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The release includes the English dub by Alexander Entertainment Group that aired in Cartoon Network in India and Asia for the first 20 episodes. Discotek Media sought assistance in tracking down the rest of the dub, and it was mostly able to recover the English dub. The company had also issued a call for dub recordings for the second half of the show. As a result, there are newly dubbed portions of the series.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Comikey Licenses 10 New Manga Including Arte, Fenrir, Hero Classroom

All new manga will debut on digital service this month. Digital manga publisher Comikey announced on Saturday that it has licensed 10 new manga that it will release in November, including six titles from Square Enix, three from Hakusensha, and one from Coamix. The new manga include:. Title: The Girl...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Ultraman Anime Season 2's Teaser Highlights Various Ultraman Characters

Netflix unveiled a new teaser trailer for the second Ultraman anime season on Tuesday. The video highlights the various Ultraman characters appearing in the second season. The anime will premiere in spring 2022 on Netflix worldwide. Netflix describes the anime's story:. Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman,...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Anime Posts Trailer, Behind-the-Scenes Video

Adult Swim began streaming a trailer and a behind-the-scenes video on Saturday for the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series. The anime will premiere on November 14 at 12:00 a.m. EST with two episodes on Adult Swim's Toonami block and on Crunchyroll. Adult Swim will also premiere the anime in Canada at the same time. Adult Swim has worldwide distribution rights to an English-dubbed version of the show outside of Asia. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi Manga by Teasing Master Takagi-san's Sōichirō Yamamoto Gets TV Anime in 2022

Aniplex announced on Tuesday that Sōichirō Yamamoto's Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi (In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki) manga will get a television anime adaptation by CloverWorks that will premiere in 2022. Aniplex streamed a teaser promotional video. The video reveals and previews Tsubaki's voice actress Yūko Natsuyoshi and the ending theme song "Akane-gumi Katsudо̄ Nisshi ~Inuhan~."
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy