Seahawks 'kicking it into high gear' over team's bye week

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks finally managed a win in Week 8 to snap a three-game losing streak and now sit at 3-5 on the season and dead last in the NFC West heading into their bye week.

Coach Pete Carroll was asked about the state of his team as they entered the break.

“I feel like we have to start right now, we are starting a little early on in the second half for us with this game,” Carroll said Monday. “I hope that we can kick it into high gear. We have been close enough and have been on the topic, knowing that we have a lot of good things going for us. We just have to bring them together, finish some games off, and knock these wins in a boat, so it was good to get that win yesterday with a clear mark of the bye time.

“We are kicking it into high gear.”

Seattle hopes to get a few starters back from injuries to start practice next week ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Packers scheduled for Nov. 14.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

