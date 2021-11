Just in time for the weekend, the latest roster update for Madden 22 has been released. The changes reflect the NFL games played through the first seven weeks of the season. It’s been a wild first half with surprises all across the league. One of the greatest surprises has been the emergence of Cincinatti Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. For those unaware, Chase played with Burrow at LSU and their chemistry has carried over into the NFL. Chase had his best stat line of his young career against the Ravens in week seven, posting 8 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown. He’s now got 754 yards on the year, and his latest performance has earned him a two point ratings bump from 79 overall to 81 overall.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO