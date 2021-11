Jinmo ‘Tobi’ Yang has been the rock of the Seoul Dynasty for many years. His departure from the team in Season 4 brought many Tiger Nation to tears. The Seoul Dynasty just announced that Tobi will be rejoining the Seoul Dynasty as the Head Coach of the team. This will be both Tobi’s first official coaching job. He will have the support of knowing the players and facilities as well as already having the respect of the organization. Even as a player Tobi acted as not just as a teammate to their peers but also a mentor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO