The New York–based nonprofit Queer|Art has launched a new prize, the Black Queer|Art|Mentorship Award for Artists and Organizers, the first of which will go to poet and artist Pamela Sneed. The organization’s fifth annual Prize for Sustained Achievement has also been awarded to photographer Lola Flash. Both artists will receive a cash prize of $10,000 each. “Together, these awards represent a natural outgrowth of Queer|Art’s work and values by honoring LGBTQ+ artists both within our immediate community and within the wider community of queer artists that exists throughout the U.S.,” Queer|Art’s executive director Travis Chamberlain said in a statement. “The tremendous...

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO