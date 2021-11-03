CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

EARL competition winner

By Laura Swales
r-bloggers.com
 7 days ago

[This article was first published on RBlog – Mango Solutions, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. You may remember that...

www.r-bloggers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Photography Review

Slideshow: Winners of the annual International Photographer Awards competition

The winners and finalists for the 19th annual International Photographer Awards (IPA) have been announced. Almost 14,000 images were submitted from photographers in 100 countries. 13 Professional and 13 Non-Professional category winners were each awarded $1,000 and $500 USD, respectively. 'We’re honoured to have been able to share these incredible...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

ePHOTOzine Daily Competition Challenge Winners Week 4 October 2021

The latest winners of our popular daily photography competition which takes place in our forums have been chosen and congratulations go to adrianedwa (Day 25 - 'Light Trails') who wins a Samsung 32GB Micro SD card courtesy of Samsung. This class 10 UHS 1 Grade U1 card offers read speeds 95MB/s and write speeds of 20MB/s. There's a 10-year warranty included, and the card comes with Samsung's 4-proof technology: water, X-ray, Magnet and temperature. The included SD adapter allows you to use the card across multiple devices.
PHOTOGRAPHY
r-bloggers.com

Under The Same Name: Journal titles and band names

[This article was first published on Rstats – quantixed, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. Some journals sound like they should...
MUSIC
nafme.org

Three Students Named Winners of NAfME 2021 Electronic Music Composition Competition

RESTON, VA (October 28, 2021)—The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Electronic Music Composition Competition recognizes outstanding compositions and highlights the effectiveness of music technology in the school curriculum. Entries are judged based on their aesthetic quality, use of electronic media, and the power of the composition. NAfME member adjudicators...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Rblog#Analytics#Dogs Trust#British
Vogue

Meet the Winners of #CreateCOP26, Art Partner’s Competition for Emerging Artists on the Themes of Climate Change

Last week, Art Partner revealed the winners of #CreateCOP26, a competition and virtual exhibition engaging young artists on themes of climate change, with support from UNESCO’s Regional Bureau for Sciences in Latin America and the Caribbean. Inspired by the youth climate movement, #CreateCOP26 is dedicated to a generation mobilized and aware that they are inheriting a planet in peril. Receiving hundreds of submissions from 54 countries across six continents, eight jurors selected nine finalists. They awarded the first prize to Camila Jaber from Mexico for her short film, “I Am Cenote.”
DESIGN
catster.com

Meet This Rare Calico Male Cat

Have you ever seen a male calico cat? Probably not, because only about one in every 3,000 calico cats is born male, meaning there’s less than a 0.1% chance of a calico cat being a boy. Well, get ready for a crazy calico coincidence!. I recently received an email from...
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
24/7 Wall St.

This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates. One set of experts even offers a puppy age calculator that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to stay puppies. 24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. We compiled the list based on a […]
PETS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
countryliving.com

10 best behaved dog breeds revealed

The top 10 best behaved dog breeds have been revealed, with the loyal Korean Jindo Dog taking the top spot. New research conducted by Protect My Paws analysed Instagram hashtags to find out which pups are better behaved than others — and the results may surprise you. Native to the South Korean island of Jindo, Korean Jindo pups are a national treasure, scoring a positive 75.86% in the study.
PETS
Kokomo Perspective

Needy Pittie Whines And Begs Cat Brother To Play With Her | The Dodo Odd Couples

Needy pittie gets more and more desperate trying to get her cat brother to play with her — watch her get the biggest smile when he finally gives in! 😍. Keep up with Alice and Owen on Instagram: https://thedo.do/aliceandoweninwonderland. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
PETS
Only In Maryland

The Romantic Maryland Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

In need of a romantic getaway? It doesn’t get any more charming than the following bed and breakfast in Maryland. Head here for cozy accommodations, including a fireplace right in your room! Sounds perfect for a chilly weekend. Read on to learn more and then consider planning your stay today. For more information about Great […] The post The Romantic Maryland Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
nafme.org

Two Students Named Winners and Four Honorable Mentions Recognized in the Second NAfME Student Songwriters Competition

RESTON, VA (October 28, 2021)—This year National Association for Music Education (NAfME) held its second Student Songwriters Competition for K–12 students. This competition provided students the opportunity to submit original songs. Cash prizes are awarded to winners and honorable mentions. All entrants receive written evaluations of their compositions. NAfME member...
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Acclaimed String Quartet ETHEL Premieres Music by Four Winners of its HomeBaked Composition Competition

WHEN: Saturday-Sunday, December 11-12 at 4:00 p.m. EST. WHERE: Central Library, Dweck Center, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY, 11238, Trains: 2/3/B/Q. HOW: FREE. RSVP in advance suggested. For more information, visit BklynLibrary.org. or call 718.YOUR.BPL. Please check BPL’s website for the latest COVID policies. WHAT: In collaboration with ETHEL’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
r-bloggers.com

Starting the South Coast MA UseR Group: A first year in review

[This article was first published on R Consortium, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. By Amanda Hart, Co-organizer of South Coast...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
musicalamerica.com

Claudette Sorel Piano Competition announces two First Prize Winners

First Prize winners Hyeonuk Park, 16, of Lexington, Massachusetts, and Jonathan Zheng, 15 of Bellevue Washington. Two young pianists were announced as First Prize winners of the Claudette Sorel Piano Competition on Sunday, November 7. Hailing from the East and West Coasts, the young men were examples of the young, 15 - 18 year-old passionate musicians for whom the competition was created. The competition, which takes place annually on the campus of the State University of New York at Fredonia, New York, is designed to encourage young pianists' growth in a healthy, supportive environment, and to allow them to demonstrate their own artistic vision.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy