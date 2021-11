The LCS offseason is a crazy time of year. Fans are desperate to hear any and all news about their favorite team and what they may or may not be doing in between season. As is tradition, there have been countless rumors circulating around Cloud9 and their potential roster additions. Already there have been reports of Luka “Perkz” Perković leaving C9 to head back to the LEC and C9 looking at new mid laners to take his place. However nothing is set in stone, and some rumors are too good to be true.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO