With Workers Largely at Home, B-to-B Marketers Devise New Ways to Find Customers

StellarAlgo has raised $16.5 million in Series A funding to help sports properties connect and harness fan data. Toronto-based Carallas Holdings led the round for the Calgary-based startup, which had grown to service more than 80 teams and events off $2.5 million in previous funding. Offering a software platform that combines ticketing data with merchandise records, social profiles and more, StellarAlgo currently offers integration with over 100 data sources so that clients can identify and target supporters. At a simple level, the tool helps clubs grow their reachable base by as much as 40%, StellarAlgo founder Vincent Ircandia said in an interview....

