Adele’s ’30’ Tracklist Revealed, Features 15 Songs

Finally, fans get a glimpse of Adele’s “30” tracklist. Target, or Targét, as many refer to the retailer, released the tracklist on their social media platforms.

The 12-song tracklist only lists two features, the late pianist Errol Garner is featured on “All Night Parking,” an interlude, and Chris Stapleton is on a new version of the single, “Easy On Me.”

“30” will be released on November 19th and is the first album from the singer in six years.

The deluxe edition of “30” features the following tracks:

1. Strangers By Nature

2. Easy On Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) (Interlude)

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is A

13. Wild Wild West (Bonus)

14. Can’t Be

15. Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)

