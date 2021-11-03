Millie Bobby Brown Goes Instagram Official with Jon Bon Jovi’s Son, Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is showing fans and admirers that she’s off the market with her latest Instagram post.

The Stranger Things star has gone Instagram official with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi The post showed Jake kissing Brown on the cheek with the caption of an eye and ferries wheel. Bongiovi posted a picture of the two sharing tea at a London cafe.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

This marks the first time Millie posted a pic of Jake on her social media page. Jake on the other hand first posted a pic of the two back in June.

What do you think of these two as a couple? How long did you wait before going Instagram official with your mate?

