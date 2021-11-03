CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown Goes Instagram Official with Jon Bon Jovi’s Son, Jake Bongiovi

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPIkl_0clJQr3000

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Millie Bobby Brown is showing fans and admirers that she’s off the market with her latest Instagram post.

The Stranger Things star has gone Instagram official with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi The post showed Jake kissing Brown on the cheek with the caption of an eye and ferries wheel. Bongiovi posted a picture of the two sharing tea at a London cafe.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

This marks the first time Millie posted a pic of Jake on her social media page. Jake on the other hand first posted a pic of the two back in June.

What do you think of these two as a couple? How long did you wait before going Instagram official with your mate?

Related
MIX 107.9

Adele’s ’30’ Tracklist Revealed, Features 15 Songs

Finally, fans get a glimpse of Adele’s “30” tracklist. Target, or Targét, as many refer to the retailer, released the tracklist on their social media platforms. The 12-song tracklist only lists two features, the late pianist Errol Garner is featured on “All Night Parking,” an interlude, and Chris Stapleton is on a new version of […]
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged To Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

A big congratulations is in order for newly engaged couple, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. Stewart shared the news during an appearance on the “Howard Stern Show”. She said, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute. She […]
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Hailey Bieber On Her Toughest Moments Being Married To Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber appeared on a podcast hosted by “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” this morning (Monday), and shared some intimate marriage struggles. Hailey stated that one of the toughest moments was when Justin was going to treatment for severe depression. Hailey expressed that their first year of marriage was tough. […]
CELEBRITIES
winespectator.com

Wine Stars: Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi

Famed rocker Jon Bon Jovi and son Jesse Bongiovi made a return engagement to the Wine Experience to talk about their latest wine release, Hampton Water Languedoc Rosé 2020 (90 points, $23), along with their family’s extensive charity work addressing the problems of hunger and homelessness. And of course, there was time enough for a song.
DRINKS
MIX 107.9

What’s Going On Between Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson?

So, was it a date between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson who went to Knott’s Scary Farm on Friday? A source says that it definitely wasn’t a date and that “they hang out in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out”. A photo of Kardashian […]
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Converse Releases Custom Sneakers With Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills and Converse are back for a fourth partnership. The clean beauty brand and Converse By You join forces on customizable iterations of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star and Platform Chuck Taylor All Star. Customers can choose canvas colors, lace options, eyelets, patches and prints inspired by the Stranger Things star’s label.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Slays The CMA Awards In Spiky Gown Ahead Of Fierce Performance Of ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Queen of country Carrie Underwood stepped out on the red carpet at the CMAs ahead of her major performance with Jason Aldean. Carrie Underwood has arrived at the Bridgestone Arena! The “Cry Pretty” singer changed out of her shredded denim from CMA Awards rehearsal and into a spunky, sparkling gown ahead of her highly-anticipated performance with Jason Aldean. Carrie’s dress gave off serious rock & roll vibes with its spiky, long sleeve one shoulder look that went into streaks of metallic feathers. The high slit showed off the country star’s iconic, killer legs and enviable figure! She was joined by her husband Mike Fisher, who has recently caught flack for supporting Aaron Rodgers amid his controversial comments on the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
MarketRealist

How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
