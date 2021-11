The Google Pixel 6 series packs a ton of exclusive features. Google wants you to believe that these features utilize its new Tensor chip to perform feats that just aren’t possible on any other device, like translating messages and speech in real-time, capturing action shots with Motion Mode, and removing unwanted objects from them. However, it doesn’t seem like the Tensor chip is absolutely necessary for some of these features. Magic Eraser, for instance, works on all older Pixel devices running Android 12, and you only need to install a specific Google Photos APK to get it on your device.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO