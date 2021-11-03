CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5-11 this weekend

By Fareeha Rehman, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04PjEz_0clJQk7900

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Parents can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 at Walgreens locations starting this weekend.

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. The pharmacy chain also emphasized how holiday travel could put the kids at risk of catching the virus.

Starting Wednesday, parents and legal guardians can schedule an appointment by visiting the Walgreens website or calling 1-800-Walgreens.

New blood test can spot up to 50 types of cancers

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the vaccine for the younger age group, with kids getting about one-third of the dose that is given to adults and teens.

Following the FDA authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Tuesday unanimously endorsed giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the 28 million children in that 5-11 age group.

Vaccinating the kids “is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus,” President Joe Biden said after the CDC recommendation.

With the expectation that it would be approved, Pfizer had already began shipping its kid-sized doses to providers across the country.

Children are supposed to get two doses, three weeks apart, to be effective. The shots will also be administered with a smaller needle.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are not currently authorized for children.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Have COVID-19 Vaccines Caused Over 2,500 Miscarriages?

An image shared on Instagram claims there have been 2,508 miscarriages in the U.S. “as a result of” COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data “cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness,” according to its Department of Health and Human Services website. Research has not shown a link between miscarriages and COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Hep

FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

On September 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. A clinical trial of approximately 4,700 kids in this age group showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective and no serious side effects were reported.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Kron#Cdc#Johnson Johnson#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
wfxb.com

FDA Advisors Recommend Covid-19 Vaccines to Kids Ages 5-11

Yesterday vaccine advisers with the FDA voted to recommended Pfizer vaccines to kids ages 5 to 11. With a vote of 17 to 0 and one abstention the board decided to approve the emergency use authorization of the companies coronavirus vaccine to younger children. Members of the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee agreed the benefits of vaccinating that age group appeared to outweigh the risks but some members were hesitant about vaccinating younger children based on studies that were previously released.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Chicago

Kids Ages 5 To 11 Can Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts Explain How To Prepare Kids For A Shot

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The first kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be soon going into the arms of children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer’s vaccine this week. The White House says millions of vials of Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine formulated for younger children have already begun shipping to health care providers following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization last week. The children’s vaccine will come...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

CDC to vote tomorrow on COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

This week, kids ages 5 to 11 could be eligible to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine as the authorization process for Pfizer's vaccine for that age group rolls right along. The CDC's vaccine advisors are meeting tomorrow and are expected to vote. The CDC director is then...
KIDS
mibluesperspectives.com

Answering Your Questions: The COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 -11

The U. S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be given to those aged 5 years old to 11 years old. It comes after many months of additional studies on safety and efficacy for this age group. The vaccine will be available following a review by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
KIDS
verywellfamily.com

The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine is Now Approved for Kids Ages 5 to 11

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children aged 5 to 11 and will be available shortly. Children will receive a smaller dose of the vaccine, which research has shown that the shot is safe and effective in ages 5 to 11. Vaccinating children is an important step towards curbing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

Local pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

Raleigh, N.C. — Pharmacies, doctors' offices and clinics across North Carolina are getting deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to11. This comes after advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed with the U.S Food and Drug Administration to recommend an emergency use authorization for the vaccine in kids.
RALEIGH, NC
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
842
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy