Craters of the Moon In Idaho Just Might Be The Strangest Tourist Trap Yet

There are plenty of incredible places around the U.S. and around the world that are worth the splurge, the long drive, and the effort to visit. Idaho isn’t one of them. Whatever you’ve read about Idaho in magazines or online, don’t buy it – they’re getting us confused with somewhere else. That’s why we’ve taken great care to emphasize in previous articles that the sparkling, booming land of potatoes is not a place worth visiting. Not even a little. (Seriously, move along, folks. There’s nothing to see here!)

While other states feature the world’s biggest ball of twine and fields of giant corn monuments as their claim to tourist fame, Idaho has… well, desert. Fortunately, a few years back, a popular article ranked the tackiest, most overrated tourist traps in each state and confirmed what we’ve been saying all along: the Gem State is full of rocks, sagebrush, and not much else. So when we stumbled upon this article again more recently, we just had to revisit it. Their verdict? Craters of the Moon is Idaho’s strangest, most deceptive tourist lure – not at all worth the hype. And we couldn’t agree more. So don’t waste your time visiting Idaho to check it out. Here’s why:

Craters of the Moon is located in south-central Idaho, just a few hours from Boise and only a few miles from Arco.

As far as Instagram spots go, there's nothing spectacular or photo-worthy here to add to your perfectly curated feed.

Honestly, it's just a bunch of rocks...

...nothing more!

There's no wildlife or flora to speak of...

... and there's definitely nothing exciting to do or experience here.

As the article said, "it's only interesting for about 10 minutes." Which is our thought exactly.

"How much time can you spend ogling volcanic rocks?"

They're absolutely right. We highly suggest checking out another state where there are more interesting rocks.

As far as destinations go, it's a one-season type of place.

And at the end of the day, are there any lights, shows, or magic spectacles in store for visitors? Not at all.

Craters is often labeled as a unique, otherworldly landmark - spectacular and worth a visit for all ages. But we're just not seeing it.

(Okay, okay. This is pretty spectacular...)

If you really want to visit Craters of the Moon, go right ahead. We just think you should know what you're really in for!

There's quite literally nothing to see or do here for miles. And by miles, we mean the closest attraction is probably Ohio. Maybe even Florida.Tourists, you've been bamboozled!Yawn.

If you feel like giving in to the lure of Idaho’s biggest tourist trap, directions to Craters of the Moon, along with hours, tour details, and additional info can be found here and here .

Looking for actual things to see and do in Idaho? There’s not much (we suggest you look elsewhere). But here are a few of our favorites .

Disclaimer: we actually love Idaho and all of its diverse beauty – Craters of the Moon included! But… shhhh.

The post Craters of the Moon In Idaho Just Might Be The Strangest Tourist Trap Yet appeared first on Only In Your State .