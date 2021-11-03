CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Craters of the Moon In Idaho Just Might Be The Strangest Tourist Trap Yet

By Jennifer
Idaho Only
Idaho Only
 8 days ago

There are plenty of incredible places around the U.S. and around the world that are worth the splurge, the long drive, and the effort to visit. Idaho isn’t one of them. Whatever you’ve read about Idaho in magazines or online, don’t buy it – they’re getting us confused with somewhere else. That’s why we’ve taken great care to emphasize in previous articles that the sparkling, booming land of potatoes is not a place worth visiting. Not even a little. (Seriously, move along, folks. There’s nothing to see here!)

While other states feature the world’s biggest ball of twine and fields of giant corn monuments as their claim to tourist fame, Idaho has… well, desert. Fortunately, a few years back, a popular article ranked the tackiest, most overrated tourist traps in each state and confirmed what we’ve been saying all along: the Gem State is full of rocks, sagebrush, and not much else. So when we stumbled upon this article again more recently, we just had to revisit it. Their verdict? Craters of the Moon is Idaho’s strangest, most deceptive tourist lure – not at all worth the hype. And we couldn’t agree more. So don’t waste your time visiting Idaho to check it out. Here’s why:

Craters of the Moon is located in south-central Idaho, just a few hours from Boise and only a few miles from Arco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRYtA_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook
There's quite literally nothing to see or do here for miles. And by miles, we mean the closest attraction is probably Ohio. Maybe even Florida.

As far as Instagram spots go, there's nothing spectacular or photo-worthy here to add to your perfectly curated feed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojT6m_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook
Tourists, you've been bamboozled!

Honestly, it's just a bunch of rocks...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTqbb_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook

...nothing more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7Rw2_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook

There's no wildlife or flora to speak of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdtkA_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzKfr_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook

... and there's definitely nothing exciting to do or experience here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AztUp_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s08nW_0clJQUwP00
BLMIdaho/Bob Wick/Flickr

As the article said, "it's only interesting for about 10 minutes." Which is our thought exactly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZWpt_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook

"How much time can you spend ogling volcanic rocks?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZxRm_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook

They're absolutely right. We highly suggest checking out another state where there are more interesting rocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IoSW_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook

As far as destinations go, it's a one-season type of place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDm4G_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbrZf_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oKLj_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook

And at the end of the day, are there any lights, shows, or magic spectacles in store for visitors? Not at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AonpW_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook
Yawn.

Craters is often labeled as a unique, otherworldly landmark - spectacular and worth a visit for all ages. But we're just not seeing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5tEt_0clJQUwP00
Bartfett/Getty

(Okay, okay. This is pretty spectacular...)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnFsr_0clJQUwP00
Craters of the Moon NPS/Facebook

If you really want to visit Craters of the Moon, go right ahead. We just think you should know what you're really in for!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKujC_0clJQUwP00
Bureau of Land Management/Flickr

If you feel like giving in to the lure of Idaho’s biggest tourist trap, directions to Craters of the Moon, along with hours, tour details, and additional info can be found here and here .

Looking for actual things to see and do in Idaho? There’s not much (we suggest you look elsewhere). But here are a few of our favorites .

Disclaimer: we actually love Idaho and all of its diverse beauty – Craters of the Moon included! But… shhhh.

The post Craters of the Moon In Idaho Just Might Be The Strangest Tourist Trap Yet appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 3

Mr Scrapper
8d ago

Good! There is nothing in Idaho to see... drive through as fast as you can and don’t stop... nothing to see here!

Reply
3
Related
Idaho Statesman

‘Never seen anything like that’: Idaho hunter finds unusual ‘piebald’ gray partridge

An Idaho hunter discovered an unusual bird while on a hunting trip on Oct. 7 in the Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area near Cambridge. Tim Franks, of Mountain Home, was upland bird hunting — pursuing nonaquatic species like grouse and partridge — in the Idaho Department of Fish and Game-managed wildlife area, which is north of Weiser near Brownlee Reservoir. Franks said his dog flushed a covey of gray partridge, and he was “awestruck” by one of the birds that took flight.
IDAHO STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
State
Florida State
City
Arco, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho8.com

Where people in Idaho are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flickr#Tourist Trap#Traps#Instagram
107.9 LITE FM

41 Live Cats Found By Police in Back of U-Haul Were Idaho Bound

Some Idahoans complain about Californians moving to the Gem state, however, I would like to point out what was on the way here from Florida recently. A couple moving to Idaho from Florida last month crammed forty-one cats, yes 41 cats, in the back of a U-Haul that was also crammed with everything else for the move. Furniture, clothes, lamps, boxes, chairs, etc.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho City Loses Daily United Flights

United Airlines announced Tuesday that they would discontinue service to eleven cities across the country. One Idaho city did make the list, resulting in that city losing its daily flight to Denver. United Airlines that operates Sky West will end flights from Twin Falls beginning November 30th, reports the Idaho State Journal.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
104.3 WOW Country

Officially The Weirdest Town Name in Idaho Is…

With thousands of tiny towns all over the country, there are bound to be some really odd and unconventional town names. For example, there is Tightwad, Missouri. The name honors the time a store owner ripped off a postman during a transaction. There is Dumber, New Hampshire which was named after a former state Governor. Lizard Lick, North Carolina took its name after the locals saw lizards apparently licking themselves and felt inspired to name their town after the act. And we can't leave out Pee Pee, Ohio, home of Pee Pee Creek.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Only

This 2.9-Mile Loop Trail Is One Of the Most Beautiful And Underrated Hikes In Northern Idaho

When you want to immerse yourself in nature, enjoy a little fresh air, and capture some simply stunning views, head to the Upper Falls Loop Trail in northern Idaho. This hiking trail is located in the Post Falls Community Forest and may become one of your favorite outdoor areas in the entire state. With thick […] The post This 2.9-Mile Loop Trail Is One Of the Most Beautiful And Underrated Hikes In Northern Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Only

This Idaho Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country

You don’t have to head into the mountains to enjoy a dreamy day outdoors. Located in the Gem State’s capital city is the beautiful Boise River Greenbelt. This is not only a favorite destination for many Idahoans, but it is a favorite location for people all over the country. The Boise River Greenbelt in Idaho […] The post This Idaho Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Only

Not Many People Know That You Can Take A 6-Hour Cruise On Lake Coeur d’Alene In Idaho

There is no doubt that Lake Coeur d’Alene is one of the most remarkable lakes in Idaho. This body of water is approximately 25 miles long and boasts an impressive 109 miles of shoreline. While you can always spend time on the beaches or walking along the shore, one of the best ways to experience […] The post Not Many People Know That You Can Take A 6-Hour Cruise On Lake Coeur d’Alene In Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Only

9 Small Mountain Towns In Idaho You Need To Visit This Fall

One of the benefits of living in Idaho is you get to experience all four seasons. While each season has its own benefits, there is no doubt that fall in Idaho is one of the best. In fact, the Gem State is home to many small mountain towns that are absolutely mesmerizing during the autumn months, and because our fall season is typically short, you don’t want to miss out on these gorgeous sights. These small mountain towns in Idaho are scattered all over the state, so we’ve created this list of a few of our favorites to visit during the fall.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Only

The Unique Day Trip To Silver City In Idaho Is A Must-Do

There’s a place in Idaho that’s frozen in time. Silver City is the rarest of old mining towns – it was never developed and commercialized into a modern city and it escaped any disastrous fires. It’s a town that’s largely unchanged from the boom times of 1800s and it’s a day trip destination that must be experienced. Here’s why your next adventure needs to be to Silver City, Idaho:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Only

Idaho Only

2K+
Followers
454
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Idaho is for people who LOVE the Gem State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy