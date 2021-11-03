CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Weather: After Three Days Of Clouds, The Metro Area Didn’t Get Much Moisture

By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Last weekend there was hope an extended period of chilly and gloomy weather would result in beneficial moisture for Denver and the Front Range. That didn’t happen in most areas.

The official precipitation total for Denver from Sunday through Tuesday was only 0.06″. Most other areas didn’t do any better with only 0.04″ in Aurora, Arvada, and Boulder. Westminster had 0.08″ while Glendale and Commerce City did slightly better with 0.12″.

Denver is now nearly 2 inches below normal with precipitation for the fall season (since September 1) and over 1 inch below normal for the year.

(source: CBS)

Moderate and severe drought continues for all neighborhoods along the Front Range and about 75% of Colorado is under some stage of drought. More than 95% of the state has “abnormally dry” conditions which is the precursor to drought. Only small sections of southeast Colorado and slivers of Teller, Yuma, and Phillips Counties are doing well when it comes to moisture.

(source: CBS)

Unfortunately, the next chance for any significant moisture at lower elevations east of the mountains looks to be at least 7-10 days away. And even the high country should be dry through at least early next week.

Related
Denver Weather: The Front Range Gets Some Wind, Still No Snow!

DENVER (CBS4) – Wind from the storm causing snow in the high country will spill into the Denver metro area on Wednesday. But just like every other recent storm, the snow will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range. Wind gusts around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins should top 30 mph at times from late morning through early evening on Wednesday. Even stronger wind is expected in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties where gusts should reach over 40 mph at times from Baily to Estes Park. (source: CBS) Because the wind will be coming from the northwest, it...
7 Years Ago Today Denver’s High Was 69, Then Temps Dropped 83 Degrees Over 5 Days

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is known worldwide for having wild weather swings, such as the one that happened in November 2014. The high in Denver reached a balmy 69 degrees on Nov. 9 with a mild low of 45. The next day the temperature fell from a high of 64 degrees to a low of 13 as a powerful arctic cold front passed through. Bus commuter at the RTD Park-n-Ride in Westminster in frigid temps. (credit: CBS) Denver set several new temperature records in the days that followed the arctic front, including two daily record lows and two daily record cold highs....
Denver Weather: Cold Front Restores November’s Chill, No Needed Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will keep temperatures about 25 degrees colder compared to the weekend. Unfortunately the front has no moisture. Denver set a record with 80 degrees back on Saturday and then missed the record high temperature on Sunday by only 1 degree. So while temperatures on Monday will be close to normal for the second week in November, it will seem much cooler. (source: CBS) The cold front is rather shallow and therefore mountain towns won’t experience the same significant drop in temperatures. In fact, some high...
Denver Weather: We Could See The First November In History With Two 80 Degree Days

DENVER (CBS4) – The high in Denver hit 80 degrees on Saturday which set a new record for the date. We only have 3 other instances in Denver’s weather history where the temperature has reached 80 degrees during the month of November. November 8, 2006 – 80 degrees November 16, 2016 – 80 degrees November 27, 2017 – 81 degrees (and now November 6, 2021 with 80 degrees) We could tie or even break a new record once again today in Denver with a high projected to be well into the 70s. The record is 78 degrees set in 1999. Hitting 80 degrees again is not...
Denver Changes Garbage Truck Routes For First Time In 15 Years

DENVER (CBS4) – Ongoing worker shortages are creating challenges for trash collection in Denver. The city is making major changes to its garbage truck routes for the first time in 15 years because there aren’t enough drivers. Instead of pickup of trash 5 days a week, collection will move to a Monday through Thursday schedule in January. The city is also looking to fill 30 of its 131 driver positions. They are offering $2,500 signing bonuses. More information about the changes is posted on denvergov.org.
Denver Weather: Record Heatwave Kicks Off Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- Our first weekend of November started out more like June than a month in fall! Denver’s high for Saturday shot up to 80 degrees. That is enough to break the daily high which was set back in 1934! Credit: CBS4 Saturday’s 80 degrees is also the second warmest November temperature in recorded history for the Mile High City! The warmest November day in recorded history happened just four years ago, on Nov. 27, 2017. Credit: CBS4 This temperature is extremely warm for this time of year where the normal high is in the upper 50s! The warm weekend is being caused by a large ridge of high pressure locked over the southern Rockies. Temperatures will again be flirting with record highs on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around the Denver Metro area. Denver’s record high for Sunday is 78 degrees set in 1999. Credit: CBS4   Look for cooler weather to push in for the week ahead.  
Colorado Weather: High Fire Danger This Weekend Due To Record Warmth And Gusty Wind

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a beautiful start to the day on Saturday around Colorado with some stunning colors just before sunrise along the Front Range. A light wind overnight kept temperatures above normal for this time of year. Saturday’s sunrise from Sunshine Canyon. (credit: Melinda Leach) High pressure over Colorado and a powerful low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will stir up a lot of wind this weekend. The pressure gradient in between these two systems will produce southwesterly wind gusts as high as 30 mph at times. The wind will combine with the unusually warm temperatures and our ongoing drought...
Amtrak Winter Park Express Returns For Another Season

(CBS4) – The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season. Amtrak announced in a tweet that tickets are going on sale on Tuesday. All aboard the #Amtrak Winter Park Express! Your ticket between Denver and the foot of the slopes at Winter Park Resort, voted North America’s best ski resort and Colorado’s top adventure town. Tickets go on sale today! #winterparkresort Learn more: https://t.co/VjFb3sUF9I pic.twitter.com/ufBdLJaENR — Amtrak (@Amtrak) November 9, 2021 The Amtrak Winter Park Express takes passengers between Union Station in Denver and Winter Park Resort. It will start making runs on Jan. 14 and will be operating on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 3. One-way fares begin at $29, with no extra charge for skis or snowboards. Fares for kids 12 and under are half-price. Winter Park is scheduled to open for the season to skiers on Nov. 17.
Clocks Fall Back 1 Hour Sunday, Starting 70 Days With Sunsets Before 5 P.M. In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The sun will set in Denver just a little before 6 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the last sunset of the year that takes place after 5 p.m. thanks to the end of daylight saving time. Daylight saving officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, and that means the beginning of sunsets before 5 p.m. in parts of Colorado, including Denver. After Saturday, the metro area won’t see a 5 p.m. sunset again until the middle of January. (credit: CBS) If you have any clocks around the house that need to be changed manually, such as on appliances, don’t forget to set them back an hour before going to bed on Saturday. Make sure to change the clock in your vehicle too. It’s also a great time to check and replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. (credit: Yoon S. Byun/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
Colorado Firefighters Address Crowd Safety At Concerts

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The concerts deaths in Houston of the weekend have fire chief Kevin Vincel thinking. “People don’t realize that you’re outdoors, what could go wrong? You know, as you’ve seen in recent news, there’s a lot that can go wrong.” (credit: CBS) Vincel and his South Adams County Fire Department pay attention to safety at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, which sometimes holds concerts. There are a lot of venues that have large shows in Colorado. Fire departments work with venues and promoters on safety issues. “I can guarantee that after this incident there’s definitely experts out there looking...
Colorado Ski Resorts Eager To Welcome Back J-1 Visa Workforce

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Ski resorts in Colorado are finally welcoming back the J-1 workforce for the first time since the pandemic. However, there are some hurdles when it comes to hiring. “They’re already starting to get their visas with everything opening up. The biggest question now is if they will have the right vaccine to get into the United States. It’s hurry up and wait each step of the way, but we really do depend on them for some of our operations that are a little bit harder to staff,” said Karen Cameron, the Director of Human Resources at...
BCycle Program Going Green & Growing As Alternative Option In Boulder

BOUDLER, Colo. (CBS4) – As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity as an alternative way to get around town, Boulder BCycle is expanding its e-bike fleet. By the end of the 2021, Boulder BCycle will offer 300 e-bikes around the city. They will replace the traditional pedal bikes that have served the community for nearly a decade. Boulder BCycle first introduced 100 e-bikes in May of 2021. “Our numbers skyrocketed with the e-bikes so we expect ridership to continue to increase,” explained Sara Michaels with Boulder BCycle. “You can go further, faster with the e-bikes. You can get to work or class faster.” (credit:...
Weather
Environment
‘Lane Splitting’, Dangerous Motorcycle Activity, Leads To Death Of Aurora Motorcyclist

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Aurora as he rode between cars at the intersection of Blackhawk Street and Mississippi Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into a tow truck that was turning left. It is called “lane splitting” — motorcycles maneuver between the cars. Often when a light is red the motorcycles will move between the stopped vehicles to get in front of them at the intersection. It’s a practice that Megan Burchstead sees regularly from her apartment perch in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. “I have seen and also recorded (it) countless times. Probably the main thing they do downtown...
Mountain Lion Spotted In Area of Homes, School In Fort Collins During Early Morning

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Department tweeted Monday a mountain lion was seen near Mathews Street and Tulane Drive early in the morning. This was in the area of homes, as well as an elementary school. RELATED: Ring Camera Shows Mountain Lion Walking Up Onto Fort Collins Front Porch “Please be aware of your surroundings in that area and keep an extra eye on small pets & children. If the mountain lion is sighted, you can contact [Colorado Parks & Wildlife,” the police department tweeted in part. CPW says a Fort Collins police officer watched the mountain lion run across...
CU Boulder Issues Warning Of Increased Police Presence For Homecoming Weekend

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder is reminding students about an increased number of police as the campus and the community celebrates homecoming weekend. The university is urging everyone to follow city ordinances and to avoid large disruptive events. (credit: CBS) Students who plan to host or attend parties were also warned about possible citations for any violation. There will be an increased police presence in Boulder this weekend. Please follow city ordinances and avoid large disruptive events. For students planning to host or attend parties, citations will be issued for violations. https://t.co/RUjPVmUagf pic.twitter.com/gUKIT0M6kG — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) November 6, 2021 The warning comes after Boulder police responded to Pearl Street Mall on Oct. 29 for a gathering of at least 1,000 people which became disruptive and caused damage to multiple area businesses.  
Students At Denver’s South High Successfully Launch High-Powered Rocket

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver South High School’s rocket lab completed and launched a high power rocket on Sunday on the Pawnee National Grassland. The student-run club finished working on the rocket last week. (credit: Denver South High) It traveled at Mach 2.1 and went 26,574 feet in the air. They believe they are the only high school students to have built and launched a high-power rocket of this velocity. (credit: Denver South High) They dubbed the mission “Project Mary Jackson” in honor of the first Black female engineer to work at NASA. (credit: Denver South High) The students now hope to obtain sponsorships to help build their capstone project by May of 2022.
