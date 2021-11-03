Denver Weather: After Three Days Of Clouds, The Metro Area Didn’t Get Much Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – Last weekend there was hope an extended period of chilly and gloomy weather would result in beneficial moisture for Denver and the Front Range. That didn’t happen in most areas.

The official precipitation total for Denver from Sunday through Tuesday was only 0.06″. Most other areas didn’t do any better with only 0.04″ in Aurora, Arvada, and Boulder. Westminster had 0.08″ while Glendale and Commerce City did slightly better with 0.12″.

Denver is now nearly 2 inches below normal with precipitation for the fall season (since September 1) and over 1 inch below normal for the year.

Moderate and severe drought continues for all neighborhoods along the Front Range and about 75% of Colorado is under some stage of drought. More than 95% of the state has “abnormally dry” conditions which is the precursor to drought. Only small sections of southeast Colorado and slivers of Teller, Yuma, and Phillips Counties are doing well when it comes to moisture.

Unfortunately, the next chance for any significant moisture at lower elevations east of the mountains looks to be at least 7-10 days away. And even the high country should be dry through at least early next week.