CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor James Bingham talks ‘Swagger’ series based on Kevin Durant’s story

By Marcia Parris, Ojinika Obiekwe
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325e0R_0clJPjGd00

Being a team isn’t just about what you do on the court. It’s also how you come together off the court, and support each other, just like a family.

Actor James Bingham from the new series “Swagger,” inspired by NBA great Kevin Durant’s story, chatted with the PIX11 Morning News.

The Australian actor talked about being cast in the show, as well as hiding his accent to play the role of Drew.

Plus, Bingham explained what he’s learned about youth sports and American culture from working on the new series.

The first three episodes of “Swagger” can be streamed now on Apple TV+, with a new episode coming each Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Mother brought to tears by arrest in her daughter’s shooting death

BROOKLYN — The mother of a Crown Heights shooting victim cried Wednesday after the woman accused of killing her daughter was apprehended by police officers in Florida. Delia Johnson, 42, was shot and killed when a woman approached her on the street in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place in Brooklyn at about […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Officials say JaShyah Moore was first reported as runaway; mom disputes it

NEWARK, N.J. — In a bombshell disclosure in the disappearance of 14-year-old JaShyah Moore, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens told reporters Wednesday the child’s mother “reported her as a runaway initially.” When reached by phone, JaShyah Moore’s mother, Jamie Moore, refuted the claim. “That is not true! I said she went to the deli […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

FBI asks JaShyah Moore’s mom for polygraph, takes DNA swab

EAST ORANGE, N.J. —  The mother of 14-year-old JaShyah Moore, the East Orange, New Jersey girl who vanished nearly four weeks ago, was asked to take a polygraph test by the FBI, according to the mom herself. Jamie Moore told PIX11 News Monday night she was questioned for two hours by FBI agents at the […]
EAST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bingham
Person
Kevin Durant
Cult of Mac

Kevin Durant’s Swagger looks like a dramatic slam dunk [Apple TV+ review]

NBA star Kevin Durant turned his experiences as a young basketball player into Swagger, Apple TV+’s highly promising sports drama. The series, which premieres Friday on Apple’s streaming service, follows the trajectory of a rising basketball star as he becomes a legend with help from his community. Powered by strong...
NBA
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ celebrates Kevin Durant’s ‘Swagger’ ahead of Oct. 29th global premiere

Tuesday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Apple TV+ held the world premiere event for “Swagger,” the highly anticipated drama series inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s life experiences. Premiering globally with the first three episodes on Friday, October 29, 2021 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Youth Sports#Nba#Australian#American
defpen

Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Kevin Durant’s New Series, Swagger

Where To Watch: Apple TV+ ($4.99 per month) Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Tristan Mack Wilds. Description: Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) is the best player in the region. But to achieve his dream of going pro, he must battle opponents on and off the court with the help of his coach, Ike (O’Shea Jackson Jr.). Inspired by the experiences of Kevin Durant, Swagger is about what it takes to make it. Swagger explores the world of competitive youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Why Star Athletes Like LeBron James and Kevin Durant Are Jumping Into Hollywood as Producers

”When you own the corporation, you’re not working for the man — you are the man,“ one prominent entertainment attorney says. Today’s sports superstars are no longer satisfied to limit their off-the-field endeavors to endorsing products or dabbling in guest appearances and cameo roles. Athletes are finding more creative freedom — and bigger dollars — as producers and content creators.
NBA
Benzinga

Kevin Durant And Rich Kleiman Talk Cannabis: 'The Stigma Band-Aid's Been Ripped Off'

NBA icon Kevin Durant and his VC firm Thirty Five Ventures continue to bet on cannabis. Having invested in a couple cannabis ventures in the past, the team is now going after a new challenge: a collaborative content partnership with tech platform Weedmaps — owned by WM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS), focused on combating misconceptions around cannabis and its use in the sports world, as well as advocating for legalization.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reveals Brooklyn Nets' Staff Dressed Up As James Harden For Halloween

With Halloween taking place last night, several figures in the NBA dressed up in costumes to celebrate. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all showed up in frightening costumes to celebrate one of the most fun holidays in the world. But the Lakers weren't the only superteam celebrating Halloween....
NBA
PIX11

PIX11

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy