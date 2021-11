A Shreveport woman makes it to the round of 13 on NBC's "The Voice". Jershika Maple performs The Four Seasons' "Beggin'" during the Top 20 Live Playoffs on the show. Her hometown is Shreveport. She currently lives in Killeen, Texas. NBC's The Voice says She grew up singing in church, but her dad was in the military so her family was constantly on the move. As she hit the teenage years, her family settled down and she was able to concentrate on her music. She joined choirs all around the region and developed lots of friends in music.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO